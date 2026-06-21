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The rear view of a man carrying an American flag during a road running race in Bay Shore, New York, on Oct. 22, 2023.
The rear view of a man carrying an American flag during a road running race in Bay Shore, New York, on Oct. 22, 2023. (WoodysPhotos / Getty Images)

250 'Relay For America' Runners Carrying US Flag All the Way Across the Country by July 4 for a Good Cause

 By Randy DeSoto  June 21, 2026 at 7:45am
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Over 250 participants are currently in a relay run carrying the American flag across the country with plans to reach Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July.

Fox News reported that the runners are traversing over 3,000 miles, averaging 162 miles per day, going around the clock for 20 days straight at about a 9 minute per mile pace. Each mile of the run is dedicated to a particular military veteran.

“Relay for America has a really simple mission, which is uniting Americans one mile at a time,” Joe Nail, co-founder of the relay and member of the U.S. Army National Guard, told Fox News on Friday.

“I think that there’s this narrative that people like to talk about all the things that are wrong with America. And really, the spirit of this relay is showing all the things that are right with America,” he added.

“We’re a couple of young people, and we love this country, and we had this big idea that for America’s 250th birthday, we wanted to do something really special to bring people together and accomplish a really big goal,” Nail, who just graduated with a master’s degree from Stanford University, said.

He told Fox News that their runners set out on Sunday, June 14, with a crew of about 15 people in San Francisco at the Pacific Ocean, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge.

Marathoner Wyatt Moss, co-founder of Relay for America, said that about 1,000 people quickly signed up for the 250 slots to carry the American flag about 12 miles each across the country.

Their route so far took them through Yosemite National Park and across the Nevada Desert on U.S. Route 50, “The Loneliest Road in America.”

As of Sunday, the runners were making their way through Colorado. They will then go through Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and finally D.C., staying away from the major metro areas along the way. You can follow the runners’ progress on the relay website.

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“Contrary to going to a marathon, where you’ve got aid stations and everything set up for you, we’re going town to town, and we’re relying on the hospitality and generosity of people along the way,” Nail told KSTU-TV.

“[Tuesday] is a perfect example. We’re running through the desert in Nevada, and somebody who was following us on Instagram came out and not only ran, I think 15 or 16 miles, but then said, ‘hey, as soon as we get to the end of this segment, I want to buy you all pizza ‘… that’s really kind of the core of the American spirit is generosity, caring for your neighbor,” he added.

Nail told Fox News on Friday, “Right when the clock strikes midnight on the Fourth of July is when we hope to be arriving into the D.C. Metro area.”

They will then rally at a track in Arlington, Virginia, allowing some people a chance to run the track with the flag.


The final stint from Arlington will start at 10 a.m. on July 4, crossing into the District and to the U.S. Capitol.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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