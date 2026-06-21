250 'Relay For America' Runners Carrying US Flag All the Way Across the Country by July 4 for a Good Cause

Over 250 participants are currently in a relay run carrying the American flag across the country with plans to reach Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July.

Fox News reported that the runners are traversing over 3,000 miles, averaging 162 miles per day, going around the clock for 20 days straight at about a 9 minute per mile pace. Each mile of the run is dedicated to a particular military veteran.

“Relay for America has a really simple mission, which is uniting Americans one mile at a time,” Joe Nail, co-founder of the relay and member of the U.S. Army National Guard, told Fox News on Friday.

“I think that there’s this narrative that people like to talk about all the things that are wrong with America. And really, the spirit of this relay is showing all the things that are right with America,” he added.

“We’re a couple of young people, and we love this country, and we had this big idea that for America’s 250th birthday, we wanted to do something really special to bring people together and accomplish a really big goal,” Nail, who just graduated with a master’s degree from Stanford University, said.

More than 250 runners are crossing the country as part of Relay for America, carrying the U.S. flag to Washington, D.C., with the goal of arriving by July 4th. Each mile of the journey is dedicated to a veteran who served our nation. pic.twitter.com/5GWoWf0ArT — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2026

He told Fox News that their runners set out on Sunday, June 14, with a crew of about 15 people in San Francisco at the Pacific Ocean, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge.

Marathoner Wyatt Moss, co-founder of Relay for America, said that about 1,000 people quickly signed up for the 250 slots to carry the American flag about 12 miles each across the country.

Their route so far took them through Yosemite National Park and across the Nevada Desert on U.S. Route 50, “The Loneliest Road in America.”

As of Sunday, the runners were making their way through Colorado. They will then go through Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and finally D.C., staying away from the major metro areas along the way. You can follow the runners’ progress on the relay website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relay For America | 3000 Miles, 250 Runners, 20 Days (@relayforamerica)

“Contrary to going to a marathon, where you’ve got aid stations and everything set up for you, we’re going town to town, and we’re relying on the hospitality and generosity of people along the way,” Nail told KSTU-TV.

“[Tuesday] is a perfect example. We’re running through the desert in Nevada, and somebody who was following us on Instagram came out and not only ran, I think 15 or 16 miles, but then said, ‘hey, as soon as we get to the end of this segment, I want to buy you all pizza ‘… that’s really kind of the core of the American spirit is generosity, caring for your neighbor,” he added.

Nail told Fox News on Friday, “Right when the clock strikes midnight on the Fourth of July is when we hope to be arriving into the D.C. Metro area.”

They will then rally at a track in Arlington, Virginia, allowing some people a chance to run the track with the flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relay For America | 3000 Miles, 250 Runners, 20 Days (@relayforamerica)



The final stint from Arlington will start at 10 a.m. on July 4, crossing into the District and to the U.S. Capitol.

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