Why the 2A Exists: Strict Gun Laws Fail to Stop South African Slaughter by Gunmen With AK-47s

At least 17 people were killed in a Saturday shooting in a Johannesburg bar despite strict gun-control laws imposed by South Africa.

The shooting, carried out by at least eight gunmen using handguns and AK-47 assault rifles, took place in the West Rand District township of Wedela, CNN reported.

Despite the passage of a strict gun-control law in 2000, South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with 44 homicides per 100,000 population in 2022, according to the World Bank.

“It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside,” South Africa police posted on X.

South Africa requires prospective gun owners to first obtain a “competency certificate” for the given class of firearm before they can even apply for a license to possess the gun, which costs 88 rand, or about $5.35 based on exchange rates as of Monday.

The certificate cannot be applied for unless an applicant has provided proof of passing a written test and receiving firearms training, filled out an 11-page application form and even then, it can be left up to the discretion of the police.

Once the competency certificate is issued, then the applicant can apply for the actual firearms license, where they pay 175 rand (roughly $10.64) to apply, fill out a 12-page form in which they have to list all firearms currently owned and the reason for purchasing a new firearm, provide fingerprints and submit to an inspection of their means for securing firearms.

Should there be consequences for governments that impose ineffective gun laws? Yes, they should be held accountable No, it's up to the public I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they should be held accountable 78% (7 votes) No, it's up to the public 22% (2 votes) I'm not sure 0% (0 votes)

States like Colorado and Washington have enacted permit-to-purchase schemes that included training requirements. The Virgin Islands engaged in litigation with the Department of Justice over its licensing law, which included a home inspection.

A second mass shooting in Cape Town claimed ten lives, CNN reported.

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