2nd Border Patrol Line-of Duty Death in 3 Weeks, 'Tremendous Loss for Our Organization and Our Nation'

A Border Patrol agent was killed in an ATV accident Wednesday, marking the second line-of-duty death for Customs and Border Protection in three weeks, the agency confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Wednesday’s victim was killed during an early-morning patrol where he was tracking a group of illegal immigrants near Mission, Texas, while riding the ATV, according to CBP.

“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” CBP said.

“He was found unresponsive by fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS. The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away,” CBP added.

Three weeks ago, on Nov. 17, CBP officer Michel Maceda was killed as a result of a shooting incident with suspected smugglers near Puerto Rico’s coast.

The U.S. has experienced an increase in illegal immigration in recent years, with CBP migrant encounters topping 2.3 million for fiscal year 2022 and surpassing 230,000 in October.

CBP has also had a surge in line-of-duty deaths, with nearly 60 occurring between 2020 and 2022. The agency saw four in 2019, one in 2018 and two in 2017.

Border Patrol agents have voiced to the DCNF their concerns with the risks posed by the overwhelming conditions and the attention they feel isn’t being paid by the Biden administration to the issue.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.