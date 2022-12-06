Watch: Joe Biden's Blood Boiling 6-Word Response When He's Asked Why He Won't Visit Southern Border

A record number of border crossings have taken place under the Biden administration. Drugs continue to flow from Mexico to the U.S., enflaming the fentanyl crisis. Human trafficking numbers are exploding.

And yet, during his tenure, the president of the United States has never even visited the southern border.

He’s certainly had plenty of chances. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden visited north Phoenix in order to “highlight Arizona’s high-tech manufacturing industry” (per KNXV-TV), which, according to Biden, is far more important than anything currently happening at the border.

“There’s more important things going on,” Biden said when asked why he would visit Arizona and not go to the border. “They’re going to invest billions of dollars into new enterprise.”

“Why won’t you visit the [southern] border?” BIDEN: “There’s more important things going on” pic.twitter.com/ZmoCmh2aQ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2022

The Fox News clip of Biden’s response has since gone viral thanks to RNC Research, former news anchor turned conservative firebrand Kari Lake and others.

When it comes to characterizing the outrageousness of this sound bite, perhaps no one on Twitter put it better than Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate soon expected to challenge Arizona’s election results.

DISGUSTING: Joe Biden visits Arizona & accidentally confirms what we all knew: he does not care one bit about the Border Crisis. Reporter: “Why would you visit our state and not visit the border?” Sleepy Joe: “There are more important things going on” pic.twitter.com/pPBGPktOti — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 6, 2022

“DISGUSTING: Joe Biden visits Arizona & accidentally confirms what we all knew: he does not care one bit about the Border Crisis,” Lake wrote.

Make no mistake — and don’t listen to Biden — at this moment in time, there are few, if any, issues of greater importance than the border crisis.

According to The Hill, over 2.76 million illegals were encountered at the border over the last year, the largest number of annual illegal border encounters in the history of the United States.

Along with illegal immigration comes a number of crises. Take the fentanyl crisis, for instance.

An Aug. 11 report from Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon confirmed roughly 60 percent of all fentanyl seized around the entire country is being seized at the border, which goes to show, the drug is flowing from Mexico to the U.S. at a breakneck pace.

The resulting fentanyl crisis is devastating communities all over the country.

“A decade ago, we didn’t even know about fentanyl, and now it’s a national crisis,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said, according to the report.

“The amount of fentanyl we are seizing at the border is staggering. The number of fentanyl seizures and fentanyl-related deaths in our district are unprecedented.”

Human and sex trafficking is also rampant at the border.

One former White House advisor, Stephen Miller, claimed the U.S. is currently facing “the largest child smuggling epidemic in human history.”

This statement is backed up by the findings of Teresa Ulloa Ziaurriz, director of the Latin American branch of the Coalition Against Trafficking International. She told the New York Post that an estimated 60 percent of Latin American children crossing the border unaccompanied “have [been] caught by the cartels and are being abused in child pornography or for drug trafficking.”

The illegal families that do make it into the states unharmed and without drugs still manage to harm the American economy.

According to a 2007 analysis from The Heritage Foundation, at that time, low-skilled immigrant families received roughly $30,000 per year in benefits while only paying about $10,000 in taxes, meaning Americans were left with a tab of $20,000 per family.

Who knows how much more costly providing for those families is today under Biden?

Devastating communities with drugs, facilitating the trafficking and abuse of children, and costing taxpayers a massive amount of U.S. dollars.

No matter what Joe Biden says, it’s safe to say the crisis at the border is a problem.

If only he’d take the time to actually visit.

