Here Are the 3 Pages of Solid Gold That WH Staff Hit Every Ticked Off Lib Reporter With Right Before Press Briefing

The White House Press Corps received a reality check to wrap up this week’s news.

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Reagan Reese posted to social media platform X Friday a 3-page document that was handed out that day listing all of President Donald Trump‘s accomplishments for the week.

Per pool report, a White House official walked through the press briefing room handing out a three-page document titled “This Week’s Accomplishments.” At the top, the president’s 53% approval rating and the release of Marc Fogel. The document below @DailyCaller: pic.twitter.com/vwgmYgQjRO — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) February 14, 2025

Reese noted the top two accomplishments being Trump’s record high approval rating, citing a CBS poll that states 70% of respondents believe he is making good on campaign promises.

Second only to that accolade was Trump securing the release of teacher Marc Fogel.

Fogel had been sentenced to 14 years in prison in Russia after being detained in 2021 for trying to enter the country with a small amount of cannabis.

In a clear jab against former President Joe Biden, the note on Fogel mentions he had been imprisoned before WNBA player Brittany Griner who Biden secured the release of in exchange for arms dealer Victor Bout.

The good news doesn’t stop there for Trump and the White House seemed very insistent that every left-wing reporter in the room knew it.

Prominent among those accomplishments were the president resuming deportations to Venezuela, the confirmations of Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as director of national intelligence and secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, respectively, and getting King Abdullah II of Jordan to offer to take 2,000 Gazan children with serious medical issues.

The list goes on, but one thing is clear: Trump is getting to work as promised on the campaign trail.

Although this is just a snapshot of a week, it’s important to remember that this administration has only been in charge for a month.

It seems almost every day Trump is making another push whether it be in ridding the government of inefficiency or attempting to make peace in Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump makes no secret about his disdain for outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and a slew of other left-wing outlets for their coverage of him.

To be a fly on the wall while this document was being handed out would probably show groans, eye-rolling, and even some reporters stuffing the three pages away without a glance or ripping them in half.

It is not blindly partisan to say Trump’s second term has been an active one.

On that, both sides can agree while deviating on the pros and cons.

If Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her team always plan to bring their A-game, unlike her predecessor and apparent diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre, the press needs a report like this every week.

Trying to keep up with Trump and circulating that document would be an accomplish in itself.

