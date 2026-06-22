Dr. Jordan Peterson Gives Health Update, Shares Plan to Keep Reaching Fans During Hiatus

Dr. Jordan Peterson is still dealing with serious health problems, but he said over the weekend he has found a new way to stay connected with his supporters while he recovers.

The legendary Canadian psychologist, lecturer, and author shared an update Sunday in a message posted to his account on social media platform X.

While he said he is still unable to return to podcasting or public lectures, he announced a new project.

“Hi, everybody,” Peterson wrote. “I’m pleased to let you know that we’re going to release a lecture a week from my extensive tour archive, beginning this Sunday and then repeating every Sunday after that.”

Peterson said the project will allow him to keep contributing while he remains sidelined by his condition.

“This allows me to do something interesting and useful while I’m otherwise incapacitated,” he wrote. “My health is such at the moment that I can’t really return to podcasting or public lecturing,” Peterson wrote.

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Peterson said the lectures he would be releasing were recorded years ago and are similar to the lectures that initially made him go viral.

He said fans who enjoyed his early YouTube lectures will likely enjoy the forthcoming series. He shared a nearly two-hour video:

Hi, everybody. I’m pleased to let you know that we’re going to release a lecture a week from my extensive tour archive, beginning this Sunday and then repeating every Sunday after that. This allows me to do something interesting and useful while I’m otherwise incapacitated. My… pic.twitter.com/UEgQRPdxjA — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 21, 2026

“Thanks a lot for your continued attention and support,” he wrote.

The update comes about a month after Peterson’s family revealed details about the health issues that have forced him to step away from public life.

Last month, the legendary podcaster and debater’s condition was described as a “neurological injury.”

His wife, Tammy Peterson, spoke about his struggles in an interview with The New York Post.

“Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions,” she said.

She added, “His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief.”

Tammy Peterson said a benzodiazepine medication previously prescribed to her husband left him with tardive akathisia, which can cause involuntary and repetitive movements.

She also said he was not ready to return to work and did not offer a timetable for when his biggest fans might see him again.

“He is not talking about going back to work yet,” Tammy Peterson told the Post.

Their daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, gave a similar update in April when she called her father’s condition “catastrophic.”

“I don’t know how to describe how bad it is in words,” she said.

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