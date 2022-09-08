32-Year-Old Suspect in Canada Stabbings Attack Has 59 Prior Convictions

The lone surviving suspect in Canada’s mass stabbing has a long history of violence, according to parole reports.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was captured Wednesday in the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, after four days on the run, following a spree that led to 10 people being killed and 18 wounded, according to the BBC. Sanderson’s brother, Damien, was also a suspect but was found dead Monday.

Myles Sanderson, who faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering, will be returning to a criminal system that has been a major part of his life, with 59 convictions on his record.

His violent crimes have included assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assaulting a police officer and robbery, according to CBC. About half of his convictions related to violations of various orders issued against him. That legacy of violence led to a lifetime ban on him owning weapons.

Sanderson had been freed in August 2021 when he reached the end of the time he would serve under Canada’s system of sentencing, called statutory release. He almost went back to prison in November 2021 when a woman he was living with reported that they were doing so in violation of the terms of his release.

“There will be an appropriate time and a place to review policy and resourcing and we need to embrace that review, we need to be transparent with Canadians to make sure that this kind of thing never happens again,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, according to BBC regarding Myles’ prior release.

The parole board review characterized Sanderson’s life as having been dogged by neglect as he went back and forth between homes that had a common theme of violence and substance abuse, according to the National Post.

The parole board noted that he had an “incomplete education and limited employment experience,” and that he began substance abuse at age 12, with alcohol and marijuana. Cocaine use started at 14. The board said he had also used crystal methamphetamine.

“You … said that your regular use of cocaine, marijuana and hard alcohol would make you ‘lose your mind’ and that you can be easily angered when drunk, but are a different person when sober,” the parole documents said, according to CBC.

Sanderson had been sentenced to federal prison after crimes that included a 2017 incident in which he forced his way into the home of a former girlfriend and punched a hole in the door of a bathroom where children were hiding. He later threw a cement block at a woman’s car windshield and threatened others with murder and arson.

In 2018, after stabbing two men and beating another, he kicked a police officer in the face while being arrested.

Sanderson’s statutory release banned him from consuming alcohol and drugs, prescribed a treatment plan for substance abuse and domestic violence and banned relationships unless his parole officer approved.

Parole documents said Sanderson was making progress, in the opinion of the board, which led it to cancel the November 2021 proposal to put him back in prison, but give him a reprimand.

“It is the board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration to society as a law-abiding citizen,” the documents said.

Saskatoon police said they had been seeking Sanderson since May when he stopped meeting his caseworker.

