Mamdani's New York: Teen Viciously Attacks Girl in Broad Daylight After She Rejected Him

Maybe one of Mayor Mamdani’s social workers could have intervened.

A brutal video making the rounds on social media shows an attack on a New York City street on Monday by a 14-year-old boy angry that a girl would not give him her phone number, according to the New York Post.

The girl was left with a concussion. The boy was arrested on an assault charge.

The video is stomach-churning to watch.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and may be offensive to some viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Yorkers (@coronavirusny)

The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. The boy accosted the girl on the street — the corner of East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem.

The threat is the first thing that can be heard: “I’ll smack the s*** out of you right now,” the boy said.

As the girl tried to walk by, he blocked her way with an order to “stand right here.”

When the girl turned back and tried to walk in another direction, he approached her from behind, lifted her in the air, then body slammed her onto the city sidewalk as his friends recorded, egging him on.

He then stomped on the girl’s head and strutted away, leaving her on the sidewalk.

It’s a good chance most Americans have never experienced anything close to this level of brutality on a personal level.

But it’s an even better chance that in the New York City governed by Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the teen monster who appears to have committed the crime isn’t going to face anywhere near the kind of punishment he deserves.

Mamdani, remember, is the leftist who campaigned successfully on the idea that more policing is not the answer to crime.

In fact, with Mamdani’s tenure as mayor in its fourth month, the 35,000-member New York City Police Department is 3,000 officers below its 38,000 level in 2019, according to a New York Post report from February.

And it’s 5,000 officers away from the 40,000-strong department envisioned by now-former Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani’s approach to the pathology of urban crime is to focus on having social workers armed with degrees in mental health prevent violence — somehow — rather than have cops make arrests after the fact, or even deter it from happening in the first place.

But Mamdani’s leftist babble is not a solution for a city where lawlessness is a way of life, from fare-beating on public transportation to physical violence on the street — physical violence that grandees like Mamdani are protected from.

There’s no way of knowing whether more cops on patrol would have prevented Monday’s brutal attack. But it’s unquestionable that a culture of permissiveness when it comes to violence — even violence involving men attacking women — will show up in the actions of young people who are raised in it.

And that’s the depravity on display in this video.

In a healthy society — at least a healthy, Western society — the idea of a man picking up a woman and body slamming her to the street would virtually unthinkable. It’s not something anyone ever needed to be taught, because it’s not something that would occur to any normal man.

But progressive bastions like New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and the other deep-blue jurisdictions in the United States, have long since left behind the idea of a healthy society, along with the concepts of individual responsibility and respect for the law.

That’s a condition that long predates Mamdani’s inauguration on Jan. 1, but his election is only going to make that distance even greater.

But at least New Yorkers might have social workers around to explain where it all went wrong.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.