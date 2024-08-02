4 Teen Punks Who Stomped Boy, Who Later Died, Given Slap on the Wrist Sentence by DA

If you hope to find true justice anywhere this side of Heaven, you will experience soul-crushing disappointment.

Nonetheless, victims’ families and the public at large deserve something far more closely resembling justice than what they received on Thursday from District Attorney Steve Wolfson of Clark County, Nevada.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Wolfson announced in a statement that four teen boys charged as adults in January for the murder of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis last November had agreed to a plea deal that will allow them to face what passes for justice in a juvenile court.

Instead of murder, the four teenagers will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

They made up four of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of his high school campus.

DETAILS: https://t.co/LLDqz7tIyB pic.twitter.com/SnR7Ylt749 — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) August 1, 2024



Wolfson agreed to the deal, he said, with an eye toward both punishment and rehabilitation.

On Nov. 1 near Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Lewis stood up for a smaller friend whom the thugs had allegedly robbed.

Then, more than a dozen teenagers attacked Lewis, kicking him in the head as he lay prone. At least two other teens stood by and did nothing besides film the attack on their phones.

Lewis died days later. Then, video of the attack began circulating on social media.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested eight suspects, all between the ages of 13 and 17.

At the time, Lewis’ father — also named Jonathan Lewis — called the ghastly episode a “failure of all of humanity.”

Thanks to Wolfson, four suspects, including Damian Hernandez, 18, will escape adult justice.

Robert Draskovich, an attorney for one of the suspects, even celebrated the deal as a real opportunity for one of the alleged murderers.

“This negotiation enables my client to graduate high school, move on with his life and become a productive citizen,” Draskovich said, with brazen indifference to Lewis’ family.

Speaking of which, the victim’s mother reacted to the plea deal with indignation.

“You cannot jump in a human being’s head, stomp on him, and think that they’re going to remain alive after,” Mellisa Ready told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. “They knew he was going to die, and that’s how I feel – and they’re letting them get away with murder.”

Ready added that nearly two dozen people bear responsibility for her son’s death.

“There is no justice for my son, Jonathan Lewis, that was stomped to death and murdered while 20 people stood there and did nothing more than film it and broadcast it to social media,” she said.

The grieving mother also indicated that she did not know about Thursday’s deal beforehand.

“I would’ve disagreed with the deal entirely. They should be accountable as adults — they made an adult choice,” she said. “They knew that when they were stomping on my child’s head — that he was going to die as a result.”

They made an adult choice. Indeed. And Nevada law allows prosecutors to charge suspects as adults if they were 13 or older at the time of the murder.

Thus, the responsibility lay with Wolfson, yet another soft-on-crime DA who put the rehabilitation of alleged murderers ahead of victims.

To the modern liberal, it seems that the only adult choice a teenager can make is the choice to change genders by mutilating themselves.

Otherwise, even if they kill someone and film it, they deserve to graduate high school and become productive citizens.

Enough of this diabolical “justice” system.

