5 Cups Cocoa Daily: Tribe with Clean Arteries, Normal Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar

There’s an indigenous group of people called the Kuna in Panama that are a fascinating story in longevity as well as stellar cardiovascular health, and lack of metabolic diseases like diabetes, etc.

The Kuna people drink an average of 5 cups of a type of cocoa every day, and they have 9x lower rates of cardiovascular problems than the rest of the world.

High blood pressure is also almost non-existent in these people, yet they actually consume a good amount of salt.

And cancer rates are an astonishing 15x lower than the rest of the world. And they don’t eat many leafy green vegetables either, like most Americans try to stuff down.

They also consume a fair amount of sugar, yet their arteries are clean as a whistle, and blood sugar and blood pressure are normal and healthy.

But researchers found that it’s NOT their genetics, because members who moved to cities and started eating modern processed foods suffered all the same health problems as most of the world (diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc).

In today’s article, you’ll find out the Kuna’s longevity secrets, and what exact type of cocoa they drink that could be a huge part of their incredible health …

The Kuna drink 5 cups of a type of a cacao drink daily (and they have clean arteries, 9x lower heart disease rates, and healthy blood pressure and blood sugar)

This type of cacao they drink has also been shown to have up to 63x the antioxidant levels of broccoli and kale.

These particular flavanols (a type of polyphenol) in this type of cacao are shown in studies to improve heart health, lower blood pressure, boost blood flow throughout the body, improve blood sugar, and even improve your gut health by diversifying your microbiome.

Even more exciting is that the article will show you a study where cacao drinkers had nearly DOUBLE the levels of GLP-1 in their bodies within 2 hours of drinking cacao than people who didn’t drink the cacao.

And as you know, GLP-1 in your body can help you slim down faster, so this is also a really cool benefit of drinking cacao, but strength and polyphenol levels matter, as you’ll see below …

Read this article to see the type of cacao that has all of these powerful benefits. Hint: It’s NOT your average grocery store cocoa.

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