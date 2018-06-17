SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Suspected Smuggling Event Leaves At Least 5 Dead After 100 mph Chase

In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP)

By The Western Journal
June 17, 2018 at 2:35pm

Print

At least five people were killed and several others hurt Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people during a suspected “smuggling event” crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas, authorities said.

The SUV carrying 14 people went out of control at more than 100 mph and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting most of the occupants, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

“From what we can tell the vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to recorrect,” Boyd said, adding that “caused the vehicle to turn over several times.”

Four victims were dead at the scene, Boyd said. He said at least one and possibly two others died at a hospital.

The Border Patrol said in a statement Sunday night that two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day. An agent suspected they were conducting a “smuggling event.”

TRENDING: ‘Zero-Tolerance’ In Full-Effect: ICE Arrests 16 Illegals in Montana

The border agent stopped one of the vehicles and another agent stopped a second one. Multiple people from both vehicles were arrested.

The third vehicle kept going when agents encountered it, and a sheriff’s deputy took over the chase prior to the fatal crash, the border patrol said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally.

Most of the occupants in the SUV were believed in the country without legal permission. Boyd said the driver and one passenger were believed to be U.S. citizens. The driver was among those hospitalized, and a deputy who assisted the Border Patrol with the chase found the driver sitting upright in his seat and took him and the passenger into custody.

“This, I think, is a perfect example, of why are borders need to be secured,” Boyd said.

Some injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast. Dimmit County is directly north of Webb County and east of Maverick County, which border Mexico.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who died in the crash,” The Border Patrol said in the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: The Western Journal on June 17, 2018 at 2:35pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) takes the elevator as he arrives at the Capitol for a vote November 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Kentucky Republican returned to Capitol Hill after he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher (left) and broke six of his ribs while mowing the lawn at his Kentucky home on Nov. 3.

Rand Paul’s Attacker Officially Sentenced

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. In a recent interview Ryan vowed there would be no government shutdown despite party divisions.

House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

Chris Agee

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 16, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held the news conference to answer questions from members of the media.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

Scott Kelnhofer

Breaking: Days After IG Report Release, Strzok Announces He Will Appear Before Congress

Joe Saunders

Gowdy Threatens FBI, DOJ with ‘Full Arsenal of Constitutional Weapons’

The Western Journal

US Soldier Killed in Korea to Finally Receive Hero’s Burial

Chris Agee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren side by side President Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Jack Davis

Hoover Dam Shutdown, Man Barricades Himself in Armored Truck Demanding ‘Release the Report’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.