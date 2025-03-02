Priceless: The Moment a Thin Kid Identifying as Fat Joins 'Queer Fat Club' and Ruins Leader's Day

We are used to the leftists dividing themselves into countless identity groups, from race and national origin to an infinite number of purported gender identities.

Now that even obesity is counted as a valid identity category, one young man called the left’s bluff and exposed the folly of their entire project.

In footage that appears to have first gone viral last year and to have made the rounds now and again since that point, the young man, who has a rather slender build, infiltrated an online club for “queer” and “fat” people, claiming to identify as “queer” and “275 pounds.”

A woman who appeared to be moderating the meeting was confused by his claims.

“Um, this is a queer fat club,” the woman dutifully informed him.

“I’m queer and fat,” he answered.

The woman looked confused: “Okay, thank you for joining.”

She then informed the young man that the members were introducing themselves and she gave the infiltrator the opportunity to do that.

“My name’s Joe. I go by he/they and I identify as 275 pounds,” he replied.

The woman then asked him to leave.

“Why?” he asked.

“I’m not understanding why you’re joining the group,” she answered.

A slim man infiltrated a queer fat club. His presence wasn’t welcomed even after he said he identifies as “fat.”pic.twitter.com/Gb1IcNEEoa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 30, 2024



“This is the queer and fat group, no?” he repeated.

“Yeah,” she responded.

“Yeah. That’s what I came here for,” he insisted.

“Okay, and you said you identify as fat?” she asked again.

She once more made sure he knew that “this is just for fat-bodied people.”

“Yeah, I understand. I identify as a fat-bodied person,” he responded.

The exchange shows just how unhinged the entire leftist worldview has become.

At this point, it’s almost a distinct comedy form to claim an absurd identity and use it to make fun of the left.

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on “Bachelorette,” pretended to be transgender for several months before at last revealing that “I faked being a faker, I pretended to be a pretender.”

Ryan Webb, a Republican city councilman, came out as a “trans woman of color,” only to “come out” once more as a white man, according to WISH-TV.

He said that his family was threatened “by intolerant liberals who refuse to accept” his decision.

“With this announcement I will also be changing my name back from ‘Ryan’ the female version to ‘Ryan’ the male version,” he said in a statement to the news outlet.

If anything, this sort of joke risks becoming commonplace, but so far, it’s hilarious to watch the left shown to be the absurd amalgam of professional victims they truly are.

As the book of Proverbs teaches, there is a time to answer the fool according to his folly.

In an age where folly abounds, that command has never been easier to follow.

