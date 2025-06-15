Share
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, hits a ball during the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

5 In a Row! GOP Extends Key Win Streak Over Dems in Annual Tradition

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2025 at 8:00am
Republicans beat Democrats in this year’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The 13-2 victory was the fifth in a row for the Republicans, according to Axios.

Axios noted that since 1962, Republicans have won 38 games, while Democrats have won 23 games. The games have been played since the 1900s, with the media sometimes taking part.

There was no game in 2020 due to COVID lockdowns. There was one tie in 1983.

The big winner this year was the Congressional Sports for Charity Foundation, which raised $2.8 million, a record.

The game’s first inning almost went badly for Republicans when the Democrats had the bases loaded with two outs, according to Fox News.

However, Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, a Republican playing third base, got the ball heading for left field and then tagged the base to end the inning.

Have you ever watched this charity Congressional Baseball Game?

Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida, got the win, hurling five innings. He gave up two runs and struck out seven.

Fox News noted that prior to the current Republican winning streak, Democrats had taken 10 out of the previous 11 games.

Republicans were coached by Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas, according to The Hill.

Williams played in the minor leagues and was head coach for Texas Christian University for a year.

Steube said Williams had insisted on rigorous practice for the past four months.

“We start 5:45 in the morning, every day that we’re here, minus fly-in,” he said.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia, said Williams made the decision to have the GOP team wear MAGA hats.

“I think the president liked it,” Clyde said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
