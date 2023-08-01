A 75-year-old woman is being hailed as a hero for defending herself and escaping uninjured during an armed home invasion in the crime-infested, liberal cesspool of Oakland, California.

The chilling incident unfolded on Wednesday, when two gun-toting thugs broke into the senior citizen’s home at 2 a.m., KTVU reported Monday.

The elderly woman, who was in her bedroom at the time, pulled out her .357 Magnum and fired at the suspects when she heard them rummaging through her home.

According to police, the suspects returned fire, shooting 17 to 20 rounds of bullets before fleeing the scene.

While the thugs made off with some valuables, including jewelry, the elderly woman was unharmed.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable what she was able to do,” the woman’s daughter told KTVU. “It’s amazing. She is a Superwoman. We’re all just lauding her and just amazed at her wherewithal.”

Woman, 75, fires shot at home invaders – who fire at least 17 shots in return in Oakland’s Chabot Park neighborhood. “It’s absolutely unbelievable what was she able to do,” daughter says. @oaklandpoliceca investigating. @reidforoakland weighs in. https://t.co/8E8xnfGIOm pic.twitter.com/W461JKowRQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 1, 2023

A neighbor, Calvin Walker, praised the victim for her composure during what was undoubtedly a terrifying ordeal.

“She had the presence of mind to reach into her nightstand and get a weapon,” Walker said. “And she had it under her covers, and when she saw an opening, she fired a shot.”

Another neighbor, Dave Lederer, was also awed by the victim’s cool demeanor under pressure.

“This woman is a hero,” Lederer told KTVU. “She kept her wits about her.”

The senior citizen’s daughter said criminals are on notice that Oakland residents will defend themselves from violent thugs.

“I believe that this is a message also for the criminals, that people in Oakland, we’re tired of the lawlessness,” she said. “People are standing up. People are fighting back.”

Neighbor Lynn Baranco agreed, saying the community is fed up with brazen criminals.

“They’re playing with their lives because all these people out here are armed,” she said.

Crime has become so rampant in Democrat-run cities across the nation that people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Woodlawn, Chicago residents blow up over illegals in the neighborhood: “They disrespect us, rob us, harass us” “We’re gonna take over. Nobody is gonna be able to stop us from what we’re gonna to do them.” pic.twitter.com/8bO5u86WSX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2023

Crime Stats with D are Democrat run cities, R is Republican cities… pic.twitter.com/TRHJypZoNN — The_Bayou_Boy (@_The_Bayou_Boy) April 10, 2023



In Oakland — which has had a Democratic mayor since 1977 — crime has skyrocketed. Residents are up in arms that violent thugs are increasingly targeting elderly women.

“It’s all women,” one resident who was recently assaulted said at a community meeting in May.

“Two kids beat the s*** [out] of me in front of my house last Monday night,” she said. ” Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street.”

The woman said a teenage boy body-slammed her while trying to steal her purse during the attack. When he failed to take the handbag away, a female teenage accomplice joined in the attack.

“They did not get my purse. I have lungs. And my neighbors heard me [screaming], and they came out,” she said. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’m one of the old women that just got taken down. And it’s happening everywhere.”

