Aaron Rodgers Challenges 'Mr. Pfizer' to Vaccine Debate Featuring RFK Jr., Fauci

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has challenged Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to a debate on the merits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers, who barely got to play this year for the New York Jets, is an outspoken critic of the vaccine. He recently nicknamed Kelce, the Kansas City tight end, “Mr. Pfizer” after Kelce started his gig as a spokesman for the drug company.

Kelce last week told the media that the nickname “was pretty good.”

“I mean with the ’stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers? Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family.”

The final comment referenced the fact that Jets owner Woody Johnson is an heir to the family that operates the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which made a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers then offered a response during the “Pat McAfee Show.”

🔥 Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis “Mr. Pfizer” Kelce to a Vaccine Debate w/ RFK Jr “Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me…If you want to have some sort of debate, come on the show…I’m going to take my man RFK Jr…He can have Tony Fauci or some… pic.twitter.com/lKlKfa2FYD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 10, 2023

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me. This ain’t a war, homie, this is just conversation,” he said.

“If you want to have some sort of duel, debate … come on the show. Let’s have a conversation.

“Let’s do it like in ‘John Wick 4,’ right, so we both have a second, somebody to help us out,” Rodgers said.

“I’m going to take my man RFK Jr., as an independent, right? And he can have, you know, Tony Fauci or some other pharma-crat, and we can have a conversation about this.”

“That’d be big ratings,” he concluded.

Rodgers later spoke about Kelce’s jab at him and the Jets ownership, according to USA Today.

“Was that not incredible last week, people getting absolutely triggered?” Rodgers said.

“Listen, I saw some of it. The Johnsons have been great to me. So I don’t mind you calling me ‘Mr. Johnson & Johnson,’” he said.

“Woody and Christopher and their families, they’ve been great. I don’t play for the Johnson & Johnson corporation,” he said. Christopher Johnson is the team’s vice president.

“I play for the New York Jets. I made a tiny little joke about a guy shilling for a potentially, it’s not potentially, corrupt company, and everybody kinda loses their minds a little bit,” he said.

