'Total Anarchy' Hits UCLA Overnight as Protests Turn Violent: 'Like a War Zone'
Violence raged for hours overnight as the UCLA campus became a seething pit of confrontation.
Clarity was lost in a fog of smoke from fireworks and pepper spray, but what was clear was that at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, a clash began between anti-Israel protesters who had been camped on campus and another group.
The violence escalated as police, who were in touch with college officials throughout the chaos, waited for the permission of college officials to do anything, according to KABC-TV.
Police began interacting with protesters at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, but did not fully engage to end the violence until about 3 a.m.
Commentators on X referred to the hours of combat among protesters as “total anarchy,” likening the campus to a “war zone.”
WARNING: The following posts contain images of violence and vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.
UCLA was looking like a war zone last night. pic.twitter.com/subshIhXwU
— Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) May 1, 2024
UCLA 🚨: FIGHTS continue through the night. Dozens injured , multiple bleeding, still ZERO law enforcement present. Both sides drag their wounded and fresh protestors replace them on the front. Total Anarchy. pic.twitter.com/Fl6T35zJRc
— Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024
Fireworks were set off during the clashes, and pepper spray, clubs, fists and pieces of barricades were used as attacks between the two sides took place.
It was unclear how many people were injured in the chaos. KNBC reported at least one person was treated for injuries from pepper spray.
UCLA 🚨 3:20 am, LAPD has successfully cleared the area separating both factions. However, overhearing police, their orders are not to arrest anyone or clear the encampment, simply to separate both opposing protest groups. pic.twitter.com/i9NtEGdG5O
— Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024
UCLA 🚨 3:03 am – LAPD closing in on Pro Palestine encampment as they chant “PIGS GO HOME!”. pic.twitter.com/iMXz2M41Xk
— Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024
“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Vice Chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communication Mary Osako said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence, and it must end,”
The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable.
LAPD has arrived on campus.
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) May 1, 2024
Early Wednesday, Gene Block, the UCLA chancellor, said the anti-Israel camp was “unlawful” and that students who remain in it will be punished, according to The Guardian.
One onlooker who was not identified by KTLA called the camp “blatant anti-Semitism.”
“This is crazy what’s going on, what they’re letting go on. They’re chanting to kill us. They’re chanting ‘from the river to the sea,’ which is just blatantly to kill us all. I wanted to see what’s going on, and it’s scary,” the young man said.
