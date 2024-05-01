Share
News

'Total Anarchy' Hits UCLA Overnight as Protests Turn Violent: 'Like a War Zone'

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2024 at 7:39am
Share

Violence raged for hours overnight as the UCLA campus became a seething pit of confrontation.

Clarity was lost in a fog of smoke from fireworks and pepper spray, but what was clear was that at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, a clash began between anti-Israel protesters who had been camped on campus and another group.

The violence escalated as police, who were in touch with college officials throughout the chaos, waited for the permission of college officials to do anything, according to KABC-TV.

Police began interacting with protesters at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, but did not fully engage to end the violence until about 3 a.m.

Commentators on X referred to the hours of combat among protesters as “total anarchy,” likening the campus to a “war zone.”

Trending:
Watch: Nancy Pelosi Snaps at MSNBC Host, Calls Her a Trump 'Apologist' After Host Reminds Her of Crucial Detail

WARNING: The following posts contain images of violence and vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. 

Should UCLA officials have taken action sooner?

Fireworks were set off during the clashes, and pepper spray, clubs, fists and pieces of barricades were used as attacks between the two sides took place.

It was unclear how many people were injured in the chaos. KNBC reported at least one person was treated for injuries from pepper spray.

Related:
NYPD Swoops In and Makes Mass Arrests After Columbia Rioters 'Escalate to an Alarming and Untenable Situation'

“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Vice Chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communication Mary Osako said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence, and it must end,”

Early Wednesday, Gene Block, the UCLA chancellor, said the anti-Israel camp was “unlawful” and that students who remain in it will be punished, according to The Guardian.

One onlooker who was not identified by KTLA called the camp “blatant anti-Semitism.”

“This is crazy what’s going on, what they’re letting go on. They’re chanting to kill us. They’re chanting ‘from the river to the sea,’ which is just blatantly to kill us all. I wanted to see what’s going on, and it’s scary,” the young man said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Total Anarchy' Hits UCLA Overnight as Protests Turn Violent: 'Like a War Zone'
NYPD Swoops In and Makes Mass Arrests After Columbia Rioters 'Escalate to an Alarming and Untenable Situation'
Video: LeBron James Accused of 'Jump Scaring' Opposing Fan During Season-Ending Loss
Trump Rips Netanyahu Over Oct. 7th Attack on Israel - 'Thousands of People Knew about it'
Judge Threatens Trump with Jail Time, Hits Him with Massive Fine in Hush Money Trial
See more...

Conversation