After a pro-abortion riot turned violent in Wisconsin, a far-left activist group took responsibility for the attack and vowed to take further action.

According to Fox News, rioters threw a Molotov cocktail into a Wisconsin Family Action building in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Police said when the cocktail failed to start a fire, rioters ignited a separate fire at the office.

Photos showed the damage inside one office in the building. On the outside, someone spray painted the threat, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

BREAKING: Somebody vandalized and allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s — an anti-abortion rights group — Madison office, writing w/ graffiti, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” Story TK pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

On Tuesday, a far-left group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” took credit for the attack. The statement was first shared by Robert Evans, a leftist journalist for investigative group Bellingcat.

“This is not a declaration of war,” the statement said. “War has been upon us for decades. A war which we did not want, and did not provoke.

The statement was sent to me through an anonymous intermediary I trust. It is hosted on a Tor site (link to follow). The statement is titled “first communique” and opens with the words, “This is not a declaration of war”.https://t.co/5ZhcDHiA7A pic.twitter.com/9Y0d03mXoq — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

“Too long have we been attacked for asking for basic medical care. Too long have we been shot, bombed and forced into childbirth without consent.”

The statement went on to say the attack in Wisconsin was “only a warning,” and the group vowed to commit more violent acts if “all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups” were not disbanded within 30 days.

“As you continue to bomb clinics and assassinate doctors with impunity, so too shall we adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies,” the group wrote. “We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle.

“Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive.”

They go on to state that this Molotov attack was “only a warning”. Positioning themselves in response to lethal attacks on healthcare providers by anti-choice activists, they promise to adopt “increasingly extreme tactics” to maintain control over their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/NjSbzgMgxN — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

The Madison Police Department said it was “aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action,” but police stopped short of confirming the group’s claim. The department said it is working with federal authorities “to determine the veracity of that claim,” Fox reported.

The Biden administration has encouraged pro-abortion groups to remain peaceful, but it has certainly not done everything in its power to discourage inappropriate behavior. In fact, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had no problem with protesters going to the private residences of Supreme Court justices.

“So I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges’ homes,” Psaki said. “And that’s the president’s position.”

Psaki on “protests that have been peaceful to date”: “We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges’ homes.” pic.twitter.com/h3t8Jsw1Ss — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Even though Psaki encouraged peaceful protests, she still gave pro-abortion groups the green light to act inappropriately by descending on justices’ private residences.

The Biden administration cannot be directly blamed for the violent attack in Wisconsin, but the left constantly accuses former President Donald Trump and his supporters of “raising the temperature,” and that is exactly what this administration has done regarding the upcoming Roe v. Wade decision.

Psaki and the rest of the Biden administration need to immediately condemn both this attack in Wisconsin and any further violent attacks. No matter what its position on abortion is, the administration cannot let violence go unchecked.

