The Green Revolution has decided that nature needs to go, and some residents of Nevada and California are up in arms about it.

“Let’s destroy the environment to save the environment. That seems to be the mentality,” Deric English, who teaches at Boron Junior-Senior High School in California said about a Kern County project. according to the Los Angeles Times.

”It’s hard to comprehend,” English said, speaking of a solar project designed to provide power for coastal communities that was approved last year, even though it will mean destroying thousands of Joshua trees.

They’re destroying Joshua trees in CA 😥https://t.co/T78hX5pNFj — Fleek (@leiacorgi) January 3, 2025

Similar comments have emerged in Nevada, where a Mojave Basin solar project is also making war on Joshua trees.

A project being built by Estuary Power has been bulldozing Joshua trees, angering the residents of nearby Mesquite, Nevada according to KLAS-TV.

“Even though it is private property, there’s 1000-year-old trees out here. They’re just bulldozing with no regard,” KALS quoted one community resident whose name was withheld as saying.

James Stanfill of Mesquite said he was unhappy with the site being chosen.

“I’d like to see better selection of sites for solar projects in the future that doesn’t have, you know, an endangered tree,” Stanfill said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s in danger. You don’t see a whole lot of them in this state.”

The species of tree being bulldozed are not endangered according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“I’d like some laws actually made so that they can be responsible about the habitat,” Stanfill said. “They can go out there and they can build, build around a tree.”

“It’s kind of sad that they picked that particular piece of property that was loaded with Joshua trees to do this,” KLAS quoted what it said was another resident whose name was not used as saying. “There won’t be any animal sightings any longer.”

The site will be supplying power to MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Overton Power District, and Wynn Las Vegas, Estuary Power has said.

Estuary Power responded to the concerns with a statement.

“Estuary Power is constructing the Escape Solar project on 900 acres of a 2900 acre privately owned site in Lincoln County, Nevada. Estuary and our contractors are using best-in-class construction methodologies designed to protect and conserve all federal and state protected species on our site, in compliance with law, our permits, and our respect for our environment and community. We are also setting aside 2000 acres of private land as undisturbed habitat for all species,” the statement said.

Avantus, the company developing the California solar site, said it was benefitting the environment with its project, according to the LA Times

“While trees will be impacted during project construction, vastly more Joshua trees are being threatened by climate change caused by rising greenhouse gas emissions, which the Aratina solar project directly addresses,” the company said.

