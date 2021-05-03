2024 Election

Chandler Cole resigned from the Washburn, Maine, police force in February.
Police Officer Who Allegedly Refused to Cooperate After Suspicious Turn in Missing Person Case Has Been Charged with a Crime

The case has perplexed the Washburn, Maine, Police Department, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and residents of the small town.
 By Warner Todd Huston  April 15, 2024 Comment Comment
House Speaker Mike Johnson, left, came in for a volley of criticism Sunday from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, right, on Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures."
Watch: Rand Paul Goes Scorched Earth on Speaker Mike Johnson - Says He's 'Lost All His Principles'

When it comes to running the House, Johnson is being too accommodating for Democrats, Paul told "Sunday Morning Futures."
 By Samuel Short  April 15, 2024 Comment Comment

A self-described "anti-war" activist speaks in Chicago.
Footage Shows Chicago Pro-Palestinians' Sickening Reaction the Minute They Learn of Iran's Assault on Israel

"They've sent drones and missiles against specific targets in occupied Palestine, Israeli targets in occupied Palestine."
 By Allison Anton  April 15, 2024 Comment Comment
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter is shown in Nordhavn, Copenhagen, on Oct. 11.
Brutal Turn for Boat Full of Migrants as Coast Guard Cutter Intercepts Them Right Off US Shores

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard stopped a boat full of Cuban migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States, sending them back.
 By Connor Cavanaugh  April 14, 2024 Comment Comment

