That Was Quick: Incredible Cosmic Horror Fishing Video Game Already Lined Up for Film Adaptation
"Think ‘The Sixth Sense’ on the water. A grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway."
Police Officer Who Allegedly Refused to Cooperate After Suspicious Turn in Missing Person Case Has Been Charged with a Crime
The case has perplexed the Washburn, Maine, Police Department, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and residents of the small town.
Watch: Rand Paul Goes Scorched Earth on Speaker Mike Johnson - Says He's 'Lost All His Principles'
When it comes to running the House, Johnson is being too accommodating for Democrats, Paul told "Sunday Morning Futures."
Nike Under Fire After 'Outrageous' Women's US Olympics Uniforms Are Unveiled
Nike says the Olympics are a "moment for apparel." Now many believe the focus on apparel will overshadow the Olympic events.
EV Giant Tesla Begins Mass Layoffs, Loses Two Top Executives
Notwithstanding elites' obsession with climate change, layoffs at Tesla served as another reminder that consumers remain skeptical of EVs.
Footage Shows Chicago Pro-Palestinians' Sickening Reaction the Minute They Learn of Iran's Assault on Israel
"They've sent drones and missiles against specific targets in occupied Palestine, Israeli targets in occupied Palestine."
Watch: Golden Gate Bridge Completely Shut Down After Protesters Swarm the Area
Another group of left-wing protesters has ruined thousands of people's days by completely blocking the Golden Gate Bridge.
Brutal Turn for Boat Full of Migrants as Coast Guard Cutter Intercepts Them Right Off US Shores
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard stopped a boat full of Cuban migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States, sending them back.
The True Jesus: Dispelling the Liberal Myths and Misperceptions - Part Three
Christians can and should fight the culture war; we simply need to understand God’s rules of engagement first.
The Left Is Wrong: A Century of Data Shows the Net Result of Taxing the Rich
A revealing new study examined the introduction of state income taxes and their impact on where the wealthy choose to live.
Scientists Quietly Launch 'Scary' Project to Block Sunlight - Hid Details Fearing 'Critics Would Try to Stop Them'
Researchers are trying to alter the weather to thwart "global warming." Many fear it could have dangerous and far-reaching consequences.
