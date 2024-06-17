British actor Sir Ian McKellen was hospitalized Monday after falling from the stage during a theater performance in London.

The 85-year-old star is well-known for his portrayal of Gandalf in “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy.

McKellen was in a fight scene in “Player Kings” at the Noël Coward theater in London’s West End on Monday when he lost his footing and fell, the BBC reported.

His character, John Falstaff, “was circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he fell off the front of the stage,” the outlet said.

Audience member Paul Critchley said, “Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene. He picked up momentum as he moved downstage, which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The house lights then came up, as the actor cried out and staff rushed to help. The remainder of the show was canceled, and the theater evacuated.

“I really hope that he is going to be alright,” audience member Sandro Trapani told the BBC. “As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance.”

“Player Kings” is a production of Williams Shakespeare’s plays “Henry IV, Parts One and Two.”

In the 2000s, McKellen played Gandalf in the wildly successful “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Ian McKellen is expected to make a ‘speedy and full recovery’ after falling off stage during a theater performance pic.twitter.com/5Z9ZCRrrWo — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 17, 2024

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the first film in the series, “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

One of the most memorable moments in the movie is his fight scene with the Balrog, a fiery monster in the Mines of Moria.

Gandalf, a christlike figure, dies in the battle when the demon beast pulls him off the side of a cliff.

But Gandalf comes back to life in the second film of the trilogy, “The Two Towers,” and plays a decisive role in helping the fellowship complete their mission.

Deadline reported, McKellen has received many awards during his career that has spanned six decades.

Some include a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe Award, two Oscar nominations, five BAFTA Awards and five Emmy Awards.

In 1991, Queen Elizabeth II knighted the McKellen for his services in the performing arts.

