Watch: Rob Schneider Goes Off on 'Fraud' Will Smith for Oscars Slap During Controversial Rant

Comedian Rob Schneider doesn’t have a very high opinion of fellow Hollywood veteran Will Smith.

In fact, he thinks Smith is a straight-up “a**hole” and “fraud.”

Schneider said as much during a Tuesday appearance on the “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show.

WARNING: The following clip contains language some readers may find offensive.







According to Schneider, Smith was “hiding … who he really is” for some time, but was eventually “exposed” during the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the award show, Smith became incensed after host Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

This prompted Smith to walk up on the stage and assault Rock on stage by slapping him in the face — during the live TV broadcast — in a moment that has since been dubbed “the slap heard ’round the world.”

“He’s really an a**hole,” Schneider said.

“He’s a liar, complete, utter fraud. It was exposed at that time [the 2022 Oscars].”

Schneider isn’t the only celebrity to criticize Smith in recent days.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith also took aim at the actor on Monday, according to Fox News.

The celebrity sports analyst vowed not to see the Hollywood star’s new movie — “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” — until the latter publically addresses what he did to Rock in 2022.

Though Smith issued an apology via a written statement the very next day, the actor has not addressed the incident since.

“Somewhere along the way he has to sit down and talk to the black community. You can see all the white people around Will Smith all you want to. Black folks have loved and revered this man for decades. He was the closest thing to perfection, as his friend Charlie Mac once told me,” Stephen A. Smith said.

“Everybody makes a mistake. This is not hatred. I love Will Smith still. But you gotta have a conversation as to why you did that.

“Will Smith, you’re phenomenal. Phenomenal talent, phenomenal actor, phenomenal individual, you lost your way one night. We need to hear that from you. I’m sorry. That’s what I need to do before I look forward to seeing your movies again, more than seeing a sit-down.”

