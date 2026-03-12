Actress Katherine Heigl Fires Back After She's Criticized for Attending Mar-a-Lago Event

One of the more common critiques in modern American cultural discourse is the plea to keep politics out of entertainment.

(“Shut up and dribble” may be the most infamous example of the aforementioned phenomenon.)

Despite the ubiquity of wanting politics out of apolitical matters, the problem only appears to be getting more common as social media continues to proliferate.

Just look at what happened to actress Katherine Heigl recently.

The 47-year-old actress — perhaps best known for her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” — was recently involved with an event that had no real political connotations at all.

According to Page Six, Heigl attended the “Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue” fundraiser on Sunday.

At first blush, there certainly doesn’t appear to be anything remotely political about a dog rescue event in Florida.

But then some observers started taking extreme umbrage with where this event was being held:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Dog Ranch Rescue (@bigdogranchrescue)

“A truly unforgettable weekend,” Big Dog Ranch Rescue posted to its Instagram account.

The account further posted (emphasis added): “Our glamorous three day Wine, Women & Shoes event at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach brought together supporters, dedicated animal advocates, and celebrities, all united by one powerful mission: Rescue, Rehabilitate, Educate, and Legislate to end dog homelessness.”

The fact that this dog rescue event was being held at President Donald Trump’s renowned resort was a bridge too far for some critics, as Page Six noted.

Heigl was not immune to this backlash to the event, as the New York gossip outlet reported that she was blasted for attending something seen as Trump-adjacent (Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, did co-chair the event).

In response, Heigl put out a statement pointing out the obvious: There’s nothing inherently political about dogs.

“Animals don’t vote,” the actress said via statement. “The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.”

She added, “This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me. Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions.”

Heigl and her mother have long advocated for rescuing dogs through the Jason Heigl Foundation. The group is named after the actress’ late brother.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.