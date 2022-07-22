LeBron James Attempts to Trademark the Words of Fox News' Laura Ingraham

A company co-founded by NBA superstar LeBron James recently filed a request to trademark the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble.”

Uninterrupted, Inc. submitted the request to the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office earlier this week.

The phrase was made popular by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, when she made remarks about the then-Cleveland Cavaliers player in February 2018. James currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the filed trademark, the company would use “Shut Up and Dribble” on the following items: “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”

The phrase would also be found in entertainment, including videos, podcasts, films, social media posts, music and games, USA Today reported.

Ingraham called out James after he talked about politics in an interview at the time.

“The climate is hot. The number-one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f*** about the people,” he said about then-President Donald Trump.

WARNING: The following video contains comments that some may find offensive.

The Fox News host called the sports star “someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

“Keep the political commentary to yourself. Or, as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble,'” she said on her show.

James responded to Ingraham’s criticism, refusing to back down.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Uninterrupted identifies itself as an “athlete empowerment brand” and platform, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile.

The brand’s website says it “empowers athletes as creators” of content, encouraging them to engage in art, storytelling and other creative capacities.

“We inspire athletes and those in sports culture to be More Than through entertainment, product and apparel, social impact and events,” the website read.

Honor the past. Shape the future. 🧢 The @Uninterrupted x @NewEraCap Collection is available in our IG store, online shop, and New Era’s shop. 🛒: https://t.co/ysR8LetqqE pic.twitter.com/M6oqLeVQTk — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 19, 2022

James and Maverick Carter, a sports marketer, started Uninterrupted together in 2015.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.