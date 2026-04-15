Actress Says DEI Has Become a 'Bad Word' After Years of Hollywood Pushing Identity Politics

For years, Hollywood had been pushing progressive “diversity” initiatives into just about every possible venue.

It led to things like the Oscars having racial quotas, and paved the way for a particularly dark period in cinema.

Thankfully, Hollywood is always wont to chase dollar signs, and the dollar signs simply weren’t coming in with this proliferation of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

It appears that most moviegoers just want a good story and passable acting instead of any sort of a “message.”

In turn, Hollywood — again, never one to turn down a buck — has largely drifted away from the racially charged focus that had come to characterize much of institutional America in a post-George Floyd world.

While moviegoers may appreciate this pushback toward movies being more about entertainment than moral lecturing, it appears some in Tinseltown are bristling at the way the societal currents are shifting.

Actress Issa Rae is one such person, and admitted as much to Variety.

Issa Rae says she has to be “smarter” about pitching shows with a diverse cast now that DEI is a “bad word” in Hollywood: “You tell them, ‘It’s not a show about a Black woman, it’s a show about class.’ As icky as that might feel, it gets the show sold.”https://t.co/okh7SnNfqx pic.twitter.com/uC1Rfg9VtJ — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2026

Speaking to Variety, Rae opened up that pitching shows to Hollywood execs has become a minefield.

“I’m seeing it. Just blatantly. People aren’t investing like they were before,” Rae told the entertainment outlet. “[DEI] has changed meanings and has become a bad word.”

Rae stressed her intent to tell DEI-focused stories, but admitted that she can’t actually pitch them as DEI-focused stories to the people who sign off on shows.

“You have to be smarter about how you package and market [projects],” Rae continued. “You tell them, ‘It’s not a show about a Black woman, it’s a show about class.’ As icky as that might feel, it gets the show sold.”

Pushing back against encroaching DEI policies has been a major initiative of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has not minced words when it comes to DEI — which could perhaps explain some of Rae’s resistance to these changes, despite the fact they’re clearly putting more money into Hollywood.

Rae has been an outspoken critic of Trump. In fact, she’s been so negative that it drew a rare, subtle rebuke from First Lady Melania Trump during the president’s first term.

At the time, Rae made the bizarre claim that while she loves that former First Lady Michelle Obama enjoyed her black-focused show “Insecure,” if Melania Trump had loved the show, she would cancel it.

Trump’s then-director of communications Stephanie Grisham responded with an X post claiming that Melania actually loved “Insecure” — so she should cancel the show.

(“Insecure” ran from October 2016 to December 2021.)

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