The Swamp is Local: Cornyn Staffer's Defection to Talarico Reveals Why Conservatives are Constantly Betrayed

When most of us think about the swamp, we think of Washington parties, congressional office banter, and bureaucrats who think we’re all rubes.

But a major defection from Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s staff proves that the swamp isn’t all that far away, especially if you’re a Republican voter.

It isn’t any single person’s fault, but on the right, we generally don’t elect people who represent our best interests.

Red state liberals have gotten into politics as Republicans for years, and they’re good at telling people what they want to hear.

Cornyn was one of those people, and thankfully, after two decades, voters threw him out of office during May’s primary runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The decision to kick him to the curb looks better than ever this week after Cornyn staffer Jacob Smith left his job with the veteran Republican lawmaker to work with Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico in the role of deputy policy director.

Smith didn’t just work for Cornyn, either. He worked for other Republicans, too, per a report from NOTUS.

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He worked for Cornyn for five years as a deputy legislative director and previously worked on the House Science Committee for Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma. He was also a legislative aide for Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

News: James Talarico poached Sen. John Corny’s deputy legislative director, Jacob Smith. Smith is now working for Talarico’s campaign after years working in DC for Republicans. W/ @alweaver22 @igorbobic https://t.co/jdg1K7Trdo — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) August 17, 2026

What was a man who could so easily abandon the conservative movement for a dishonest, radical leftist like Talarico ever doing on any GOP congressional staff?

The answer lies with the Senate GOP and many in the House. These are people who, in many cases, run one dishonest campaign and then coast on name recognition for decades.

Cornyn pretended to represent Texas for decades, and what was behind the facade?

His legacy is gun control legislation and hiring people like Smith.

I can point to a U.S. map and see more people just like Cornyn representing millions of good, God-fearing taxpayers nationwide, and you most certainly can, too.

The list of honest conservatives serving the people who elected them in the Senate is small.

That is why the GOP won’t use its Senate majority to pass the SAVE Act and doesn’t care about your children or their future. That is why they get nothing done.

It’s not because the system is broken in Washington. It’s because the primary system is broken, and there isn’t enough vetting going on in local elections.

There is definitely a swamp, and it’s filled with the scum that trickles in from state capitals nationwide.

The swamp is closer to home than most people could possibly imagine, and it’s full of people like Cornyn and Smith.

Smith, by the way, issued the following statement that was reported by NOTUS:

“I’ve worked for Republicans like Senator Cornyn my entire career, but this year I’m proud to be joining James Talarico’s campaign. Instead of playing partisan politics, Talarico speaks to the needs of everyday people who day in and day out work too hard for too little. In the Senate, James will fight to lower costs for all 31 million Texans, whether they’re Republicans, Democrats, or independents, so that Texans of all ages have a fighting chance at the American Dream of starting a family, owning a home, and leaving a little behind for their children.”

What was it about Cornyn that kept Smith from quitting a long time ago, especially if he could work for a man like Talarico?

The answer is there.

This is about more than one defection of one rogue GOP staffer in Texas.

This is a systemic issue in Republican Party politics.

Smith is now using his vast knowledge of the GOP against the voters because people in the Republican Party kept hiring him — and because voters who never imagined the swamp was beneath their feet kept electing them.

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