Share
News

Additional Devastating Info on Dem Senate Candidate Who Was Caught with a Nazi Tattoo Still to Come: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2025 at 1:06pm
Share

Self-inflicted wounds have not stopped coming for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, according to a new report.

Platner’s campaign first made waves when far-left icons such as Sen. Bernie Sanders were gushing over him.

Then came revelations of intemperate social media posts from several years ago.

This week, those were topped by the bombshell that Platner had a tattoo resembling a Nazi skull and crossbones.

And yet to come, according to Politico, is a jab not at the vast world with which he disagreed, but a local police agency

A new report said that in 2020, Platner posted online that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was filled with “overweight pansies” and flatly said: “cops are opportunistic cowards.”

Politico writer Jonathan Martin said the comments “will make for ready-made targeted mail and digital ads from his opponent.”

Will Graham Platner eventually drop out of the race?

This comes on top of CNN  reports that mined the depths of Planner’s Reddit posts from 2020 and 2021, all of which had been deleted before he announced his candidacy, to find that he said he was a “communist” and that he called police officers “bastards. All of them, in fact.”

Further deleted posts were obtained by Politico, including one that dates from 2018 in which he wrote that “if they expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history.”

Platner, who brushed off his past social media comments as the product of a phase he has left behind, has been doing damage control about the tattoo. He has insisted the design had no connection to the Nazis.

Related:
Iowa Dem's Senate Campaign Implodes Over Her Hiring of Illegal Alien with a Rap Sheet for Top School Job

He told the Associated Press that he had covered over the tattoo instead of having it removed, which is what his campaign had said he would do, because tattoo removal options were limited in the Maine countryside.

“Going to a tattoo removal place is going to take a while,” he said. “I wanted this thing off my body.”

The website Jewish Insider said that during the time Platner lived in Washington, D.C., he referred to the tattoo as a Totenkopf, the “death’s head” symbol used by an SS unit that guarded concentration camps in World War II.

“He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the source, whose identity was withheld, said. “He said it in a cutesy little way.”

The attacks are taking their toll, according to the Associated Press,

Jordan Wood, a Democratic Senate primary rival, said Platner should quit the race because “Democrats need to be able to condemn Trump’s actions with moral clarity” and Platner “no longer can.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Additional Devastating Info on Dem Senate Candidate Who Was Caught with a Nazi Tattoo Still to Come: Report
NYC Agitators Pay a Price of Their Own After Trying (and Failing) to Block ICE from Arresting Illegals
Report Alleges GOP Congressman Had an Affair with Aide Who Died After Setting Herself on Fire
LA-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing with Pilots Fearing Attempted Cockpit Breach
Illegal Alien with Multiple Previous Arrests Charged with Killing 61-Year-Old Man
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation