The Central Intelligence Agency seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on Aug. 14, 2008.
Afghan Man Charged with Plotting Election Day Terror Attack Worked for the CIA: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2024 at 9:56am
The Afghan refugee charged with plotting a terror attack on election day worked for the CIA in Afghanistan, according to a new report.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, was a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan, NBC reported, citing sources it did not name.

NBC contradicted a Justice Department charging document that said Tawhedi entered the United States in 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa.

Such visas went to Afghans who worked with the U.S. prior to the Biden administration’s withdrawal after the refugees passed a Department of Homeland Security screening.

NBC reported its sources said Tawhedi entered on humanitarian parole, which requires less screening than a Special Immigrant Visa.

The sources NBC used in its report said Tawhedi had little interaction with Americans during his time in Afghanistan and was not a CIA informant.

Tawhedi planned the attack on behalf of the Islamic State, according to the criminal complaint against him.

It is unknown whether Tawhedi was a supporter of the Islamic State when he came to the U.S. in 2021.

Court documents said he had contributed to an Islamic State charity in March.

A U.S. official insisted Afghans entering the U.S. were thoroughly vetted, NBC reported.

“Every Afghan resettled in the U.S. undergoes a rigorous screening and vetting process no matter which agency they worked with,” the official said. “That process includes checking against a full range of U.S. records and holdings.”

A DHS statement said, “Afghan evacuees who sought to enter the United States were subject to multi layered screening and vetting against intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism information. If new information emerges after arrival, appropriate action is taken.”

According to court documents, Tawhedi had purchased two semi-automatic rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition from an undercover FBI operative.

Tawhedi planned the attack with a juvenile who was called an “Afghan citizen with legal permanent resident status.”

Tawhedli allegedly told a member of the Islamic State he would do as ordered, no matter what, according to The New York Times.

“God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day,” he wrote, according to a court filing.

