African Methodist Leaders Issue Bold Statement on Traditional Marriage

 By Michael Austin  September 22, 2025 at 9:30am
Even as other United Methodists across the world stray from upholding biblical sexual ethics, a body of African Methodist leaders recently reaffirmed that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Members of the Africa College of Bishops said in a statement earlier this month that their gathering in Angola between Sept. 1 and Sept. 4 resulted in a renewed commitment to embrace the truth concerning marriage.

“We uphold our long-standing theological and cultural understanding that marriage is a sacred covenant between one man and one woman, in accordance with Scripture,” the statement said.

“This view is consistent with our biblical convictions, African traditions, and the laws of our respective nations,” the leaders added.

“We remain committed to practicing and teaching a holistic Christian sexual ethic rooted in Scripture and discipleship.”

The statement cited Genesis 2:24, which says that “a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

It also referenced Matthew 19:5, in which Jesus quotes directly from the passage in Genesis to reaffirm the sanctity of marriage.

The reaffirmation from the African religious leaders, often more conservative than European or North American churches, comes after years of other United Methodist Church officials accepting homosexuality and transgenderism, both of which being lifestyles scripture describes as explicitly forbidden in the Bible.

As noted by The Christian Post, Africans have championed the biblical definition of marriage in recent years at the United Methodist Church General Conference.

In some cases, they were instrumental in defeating changes to denominational rules that would have led United Methodists toward even more liberalism.

As The Christian Post reported, however, the Africa College of Bishops also approved a regionalization proposal in the United Methodist Church, allowing different regional bodies within the church “to have their own rules regarding marriage and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.”

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity of The United Methodist Church,” the statement declares.

“We believe that regionalization is a faithful and strategic path forward — allowing each region to carry out ministry in ways that reflect its cultural, social, and theological context,” the statement continued.

“This framework upholds our unity in Christ while honoring our diversity.”

