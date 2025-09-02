Agitators Set Up Guillotine Outside ICE Building Amid Clash with Law Enforcement

A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement turned into chaos Sunday night in Portland, Oregon.

During the chaotic event, a guillotine was displayed as protestors gathered outside of the ICE office in Portland.

Demonstrators burned a flag before being ordered to disperse, according to Fox News.

NOW — Antifa militants roll out a guillotine outside the ICE facility in Portland. A flag has been set on fire. Hundreds of protesters are holding the line, equipped with riot gear and shields. pic.twitter.com/qwPOjWaV2a — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 2, 2025

“Everyone must leave this restricted area, or may be subject to detention, arrest or exposure to chemical munitions for failure to depart the restricted area,” protesters were told before authorities moved in.

It was unclear if any arrests were made. Tear gas was used against the protesters several times.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said protests will not stop the agency from fulfilling its mission.

Portland, OR. ICE. FPS came out tonight and aren’t playing. Several volleys of tear gas. This is how they cleared the driveway so cars could leave. It was very loud and I haven’t seen that much tear gas since July 4th. pic.twitter.com/dNJp5xbLE7 — HoneyBadgerMom (@hunnybadgermom) September 2, 2025

“We are seeing historic threats against ICE officers, but that is not going to deter us,” Sheahan said on “Fox & Friends.”

“We will continue to go after these criminals, these alien criminals that have wreaked havoc on the American people over the last four years, and we will continue to support our ICE officers, making sure they have the tools and resources they need to be successful,” she said.

“We will work with them to protect their family, whether it’s from doxxing or the threats that we see against them on a daily basis,” she continued.

Portland, OR. ICE. Tear gas was deployed several times. pic.twitter.com/Ahz4CAtUrn — HoneyBadgerMom (@hunnybadgermom) September 2, 2025



“The men and women of ICE are some of most highly trained law enforcement officers in the country. The director and I, Secretary Noem and President Trump will continue to support them every single day that they are out working and removing the worst of the worst from this country,” Sheahan said.

As noted by Newsweek, the ICE tactic of allowing agents to wear face coverings to protect against retribution has prompted a proposed ballot amendment in Oregon.

The proposal from Democratic State Rep. Tom Andersen and Republican Cyrus Javadi would require law enforcement officers to have their names displayed when making arrests.

“Transparency isn’t a Republican value or a Democratic value, it’s an American value. And Oregon can lead the way by putting that principle directly into our Constitution,” Javadi said.

If the idea passes the Oregon House and Senate, it could go before voters in 2026.

