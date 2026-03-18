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An Afghan refugee sits and watches as U.S. military service members pass in an Afghan refugee camp on Nov. 4, 2021, in Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.
An Afghan refugee sits and watches as U.S. military service members pass in an Afghan refugee camp on Nov. 4, 2021, in Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

Air Force Base Placed Under Lockdown After Deadly Shooting

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2026 at 6:03am
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An Air Force base in New Mexico was placed under lockdown Tuesday after a shooting on the base left one person dead and another wounded.

The incident took place at about 5:30 p.m.

Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, was put on lockdown after reports of an active shooter, a statement from the facility said, according to CBS News.

The wounded person has been given medical treatment.

After security officials determined there was no longer any threat, the lockdown was lifted.

“Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time,” the statement said.

No names of those involved have been released.

Officials have not provided any other details about the shooting.

It was not known as of Wednesday morning whether those involved in the incident were service members or civilians.

Officials have not released the identities of those shot.

Related:
Retired Air Force Major General with Links to UFO Researcher Goes Missing - Search Underway

Holloman Air Force Base was originally established in 1942 during World War II in Alamogordo, which is about 90 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

The base is primarily home to the 49th Wing, according to USA Today.

The base covers about 93 square miles, according to KVIA-TV.

Base members were informed that the base store, known as the Shopette, would remain closed until further notice.

Base officials asked members of the public to “avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident.”

A report from 2nd Life Media in Alamogordo suggested that the incident was domestic in nature.

The report claimed a woman shot and wounded her husband, whom she wanted to divorce, then went into the store and took her own life.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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