Airbnb Offers Free Housing for COVID-19 Front-Line Workers Across the World

Stock image of a person holding a card displaying the Airbnb logo with Rome in the background.Kaspars Grinvalds / ShutterstockStock image of a person holding a card displaying the Airbnb logo with Rome in the background. (Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock)

By Michael Austin
Published March 30, 2020 at 1:50pm
Life just got a little easier for COVID-19 responders across the globe.

Airbnb has just announced a partnership with multiple humanitarian agencies in order to provide housing to relief workers currently fighting the global pandemic.

The goal of this ambitious global initiative is to provide housing for up to 100,000 health care professionals.

“Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia said in a news release.

“We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders,” he continued.

“We are connecting our nonprofit partners, government agencies and others with our incredible host community to work together in these extraordinary times.”

The company had previously launched test programs in Italy and France to determine if such an undertaking would even be feasible.

Those programs turned out to be wildly successful, with Airbnb having successfully provided housing for nearly 6,000 health care providers already.

Airbnb hosts are also being provided with strict CDC protocols that they can use to ensure the safety of themselves and their guests.

As the coronavirus crisis continues to progress, America’s institutions have a unique opportunity to come together to help combat the virus.

Various organizations and companies like Airbnb have offered assistance to the many hardworking health care workers currently on the front lines of this fight.

The Colorado-based shoe company Crocs recently launched an initiative to provide 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to health care workers.

In addition to that, President Donald Trump signed into law the the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that will provide some additional relief for these workers.

These doctors, nurses and relief workers are putting their well-being at risk in order to help those in need.

With a little help from companies like Airbnb and Crocs, America’s many hardworking health professionals are now better prepared in their fight against this global pandemic.

