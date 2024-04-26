OJ Simpson's Cause of Death Confirmed as Debilitating, Painful Disease
The official cause of death of former football star and actor O.J. Simpson was announced Friday by his attorney and the executor of his estate.
Malcolm Lavergne, who had been Simpson’s legal representative since 2009, confirmed to Fox News that the 76-year-old died of metastatic prostate cancer.
It is not clear when Simpson — who was accused of but acquitted in the 1994 double murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman — was first diagnosed or what methods he used to treat the debilitating and painful cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, it can take years for prostate cancer to spread to other parts of the body.
If caught early enough, it can be neutralized in many cases.
Simpson had announced he was being treated for cancer but offered no indication publicly that the condition was advanced.
The former Heisman Trophy winner died on April 10 and was originally reported to have been surrounded by his family.
A post to his account on X that was attributed to “The Simpson Family” said, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.”
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the social media post said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
The claim that family surrounded Simpson as he died was disputed by Lavergne six days later.
In an April 16 interview with The Associated Press, the attorney said the former USC and Buffalo Bills running back was with one “close family member” when he died, and no one else was present.
Just weeks before his death, Simpson was in good enough shape to enjoy drinking beer on his sofa, Lavergne said.
“He was awake, alert and chilling,” the attorney said of Simpson’s behavior at the end of March. “He’s on the couch … drinking a beer and watching TV.
“And so that was the last time we had effective back-and-forth conversations. He’s usually the one who keeps me up on the news … so we were just catching up on the news then.”
Lavergne said Simpson watched a lot of televised golf during that final week before his condition took a turn for the worse.
By April 5, the NFL Hall of Famer had only the strength to ask for water.
Simpson was cremated in Las Vegas, and no plans for a public memorial have been announced.
