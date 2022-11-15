Parler Share
News
A photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs officers from a traveler who authorities say was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair at New York's Kennedy International Airport on Thursday.
A photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs officers from a traveler who authorities say was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair at New York's Kennedy International Airport on Thursday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / AP)

Airport Officers Notice Woman's Wheelchair Wheels Aren't Turning, 28-Pound Discovery Leads to Arrest

 By The Associated Press  November 15, 2022 at 8:58am
Parler Share

Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, according to federal authorities.

The bust happened Thursday when Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release.

Officers checked the tires and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

A total of 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.

Trending:
Breaking: Insider Reveals Kari Lake Will NOT Concede Governor's Race After Media Calls It for Hobbs

The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods,” Francis J. Russo, director of CBP’s New York field operations, said in a statement.

“CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors,” Russo said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Airport Officers Notice Woman's Wheelchair Wheels Aren't Turning, 28-Pound Discovery Leads to Arrest
The Last Words Killer Darrell Brooks Jr. Hears Before Being Locked Away Are from His Victims
Melania Trump's Lawyer Wins Runoff, Elected as First Female President of Slovenia
Singer Roberta Flack Makes Heartbreaking Announcement - Will Never Be the Same Again
Google Busted: Forced to Pay $392M as 40 States Settle
See more...

Conversation