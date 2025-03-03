College Republicans Club Invites Andrew Tate to Speak, Gets Rightfully Destroyed

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, are some of the world’s most controversial figures.

The Tates used to run something of a webcam pornography business, through which they appeared to groom women into taking part, and they face criminal charges in Romania for human trafficking.

In more recent years, the British-American brothers have involved themselves heavily in podcasting and serving as online right-wing masculinity influencers.

Though they occasionally make correct diagnoses about the problems facing the West, they also flaunt their wealth, encourage young men to fornicate, see women as subhuman, and otherwise indulge in the lusts of their flesh.

Andrew Tate is also an outspoken convert to Islam.

But after the Romanian government lifted their travel ban, the Tates made their way to Florida.

Within hours of their arrival, they received their first invitation for a speaking gig: the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

“As free speech absolutists, the Tate’s haven’t been formally convicted of any crimes and are welcome to speak to our group,” the club said Thursday on X.

“We’re old enough to remember when a *’Convicted Felon’* won the Presidency,” the group added.

TBYR formally welcomes @Cobratate & @TateTheTalisman to Florida. As free speech absolutists, the Tate’s haven’t been formally convicted of any crimes and are welcome to speak to our group. We’re old enough to remember when a *”Convicted Felon.”* won the Presidency. #Freestate pic.twitter.com/9Ds5hFLnfb — Tampa Bay Young Republicans (@TBYR) February 27, 2025



The Tampa Bay Young Republicans swiftly received blowback online.

“What an absolute embarrassment you are,” anti-transgender activist Billboard Chris remarked.

“You guys are straight trash and should close your doors,” podcast host Monica Matthews added.

The Tampa Bay Young Republicans are correct in noting that the deep state, both in the United States and in Europe, will target influential people with right-wing beliefs, like President Donald Trump.

But that doesn’t mean all right-wing people are automatically innocent of their alleged crimes or that all right-wing people therefore deserve a platform.

Even if the Tates are not ultimately convicted, they are on the record for endorsing violence toward women, and the fact that they were involved in the pornography industry at all should cause their dismissal from polite society, and especially a chapter of the Young Republicans.

WARNING: The follow video contains descriptions of violence, sexual violence, and vulgar language, which may offend some readers.

You gonna ask Andrew Tate about this, @bennyjohnson? When Tate brags about grabbing women by the throat, choking them, breaking their cheekbones, making them cry during sex, beating them & pimping? pic.twitter.com/0rt7CiCPdW — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 10, 2025





Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier made the right move when they said that the Tates are not welcome in Florida and that they would conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against them.

“Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women,” Uthmeier said.

“If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable.”

The onslaught of the leftists toward conservatives may produce the temptation to partner with everyone and anyone on the right.

But narrow is the way, and there are pits on both the right and the left which must be avoided.

