Airports Refuse to Play Kristi Noem Video Blasting Dems for Shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recorded a video to be played in airports amid staff shortages in security lines, but some airports are refusing to play it.

That’s because the video accuses Democrats of causing the government shutdown that has impacted many federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration.

Noem said in the video, “Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” according to a Tuesday report from Fox News.

The airports refusing to play the video include those in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Charlotte, and Cleveland.

Sea-Tac Airport staff in Seattle issued a message, saying that they would not show the footage to travelers, voicing hope for a bipartisan solution to the shutdown, according to a report from KCPQ.

Portland declined to play it because of the perceived political messaging therein.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport, also did not play the video, according to a report from CNBC.

“The Port Authority’s longstanding policies prevent airing of politically partisan messages at our facilities, so airports are not airing the video on airport-controlled screens,” a spokeswoman said.

The authorities in Chicago, which run O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, declined to play the video.

“Advertising at Chicago’s airports, including promotional materials and public service announcements, must comply with CDA’s Advertising Guidelines, which prohibit content that endorses or opposes any named political party,” the agency said.

“These guidelines help ensure the airports remain welcoming and neutral spaces for all travelers.”

Fox News noted that even as 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are not receiving pay, they must appear for work during the shutdown.

The 35-day government shutdown in 2019 saw many TSA agents and air traffic controllers using the opportunity to take absences.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to CNBC, “Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

“While this creates challenges for our people, our security operations remain largely unimpacted at this time,” McLaughlin added.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship.”

Some airlines warned of travel delays over the Columbus Day weekend because of TSA staffing and pay issues.

