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Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attend the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's National Commemoration of the Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2026.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attend the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's National Commemoration of the Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Here's Where the Redistricting Wars Stand as the 2026 Midterms Approach

 By Randy DeSoto  May 15, 2026 at 5:39pm
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Republicans currently have a net potential 10 to 12-seat advantage in the congressional redistricting fights taking place in different states around the country.

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, headed by Larry Sabato, puts the Republicans’ U.S. House net gains anywhere from six to 10 seats.

Politico sees the possibility of the Republicans netting 12 seats in the redistricting wars — though, like the Center for Politics, the outlet cannot predict which party will control the House after November’s elections.

Democrats, who have aggressively gerrymandered for years in blue states, so far this election cycle have only had a potential four or five-seat pick-up in California and one in Utah, due to a court ruling, according to the Center for Politics.

Switching to the Republican side, the GOP could pick up five seats in Texas, up to four in Florida, one in Missouri, one in North Carolina, one in Ohio, and one in Tennessee.

Alabama has not acted yet, but redistricting there could mean an additional Republican seat. The same is true in Louisiana and South Carolina. The Democrats could also take actions to pick up a seat in Maryland.

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The Center for Politics concludes, “So there are still a number of moving pieces here, but the endgame is a Republican advantage of some size. As we wrote in our last issue, this is a redistricting deficit that we favor Democrats to overcome, but it’s also enough of a Republican edge that it could allow them to save their House majority under the right circumstances.”

The current party breakdown in the House is 217 Republicans to 212 Democrats, with 5 vacant seats previously held by three Democrats and two Republicans.

Most often, the party not holding the White House does better in the midterm elections in the House, but there have been exceptions, including Democrats picking up seats in 1998 and Republicans in 2002.

The Cook Political Report rates 210 seats as leaning Republican or likely Republican wins in November, to the Democrats’ 207, leaving 18 toss-ups, 14 of which are currently held by the GOP and four by the Democrats.

Politico observed, “Previous rounds of gerrymandering over the last two decades have aggressively whittled away at battleground districts.”

“Before the 2011 round of redistricting, there were approximately 143 competitive seats across the country that were within 10 points at the presidential level in 2008,” Politico said, referring to data from the Daily Kos.

“Afterward, there were approximately 119 seats in that range left. In 2020, there were 93 seats within 10 points at the presidential level; after redistricting in 2021, that number fell to 79.”

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled against a ballot referendum that would have allowed a redistricting potentially taking Virginia’s congressional delegation from six Democrats and five Republicans, to a 10 to one Democrat advantage.

The court held that Democratic officials failed to follow the Virginia Constitution in creating the referendum.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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