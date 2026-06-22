Algerian Soccer Commentator: Jews Responsible for Best Soccer Player in the World Torching Them

The vibe of the World Cup feels like a uniquely leftist thing.

I mean, it’s soccer and all, which is what the rest of the world calls “football.” If you call a bunch of guys who can’t put their hands on the ball and can barely put their hands on each other “football,” let’s face it: That’s just a little lefty to begin with.

I kid, though, because I’m a fan of the beautiful game — but the World Cup gets a bit touchy-feely for sports, even more so than the Olympics often do.

It’s billed as a healing moment, a time for the whole world to unite and acknowledge what brings us together. In this case, that’s apparently being tainted by those wretched Jews controlling everything, including FIFA and Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi.

In a clip that’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons — mostly because it encapsulates how widespread anti-Semitism is in the Middle East and the rest of the world, and how much we shrug it off — an Algerian sports commentator blamed a hat-trick by Messi, arguably the most accomplished player in this year’s tournament, on “the Jewish lobby” because they protect Messi and hate Palestine. Or something.

Algeria played Argentina, which won the 2022 World Cup, in the first match of the group stage. If you’d thought either the Argentinian team or Messi, who’s now 38, had lost a step in the intervening four years, think again: Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 blanking of the North African nation, marking his first World Cup hat trick.

Argentina vs Algeria, 2026 World Cup. 🇦🇷🇩🇿 A vintage performance from one of football’s greatest-ever players. Lionel Messi delivered an hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria.pic.twitter.com/2SXvN4WSKM — Football Vault (@FootballVault8) June 20, 2026

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The match wasn’t without controversy — indeed, how could any soccer match be, what with more flops than live-action Disney remakes in the 2020s? — including what many thought should have been a red card against Messi for one particular play, instead of just a mere foul.

What Algeria was mainly annoyed with were the goals and other plays like this from a man many would call the best active soccer player still on the pitch:

Messi defending one-on-one during the Argentina vs Algeria game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Skyn32jA51 — ♡ (@Bonmatimessi) June 20, 2026

After the game, on Algerian television, a sportscaster found out who was to blame. The fact that they’re ranked No. 28 in the world by FIFA while Argentina is ranked No. 1? Nope. The fact that they’ve never progressed past the round of 16 in the World Cup while the Argentinians are the defending champs? Another hard no, my friend. A bad day for the Algerian team? Nein! It’s the Joooooooos!

“Messi is protected. They acknowledged that,” journalist Mustafa Al-Muizzaw said, according to Ynet.

“Messi is protected by the Jewish lobby. This lobby controls the world, they run it however they want as if they were the mafia.”

“We are a country with dignity, we are a country named Algeria. We have political stances regarding Western Sahara and the Palestinian issue, and therefore they don’t want us to do well. If we had the ability to win the World Cup, they would prevent it from us,” he added.

There were several different translations of Al-Muizzawi’s clip, but all of them were materially the same: It wasn’t Messi who scored the goals, but Zionists and organized Jewry!

🇩🇿 Algeria Sports TV Channel, June 17, 2026: Following Algeria’s 3–0 World Cup loss to Argentina, Algerian journalist Mustafa Al-Muizzawi accused Lionel Messi of being protected by “the Jewish lobby,” calling them a “mafia” that “controls the world.” pic.twitter.com/zjZGimB2xm — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) June 21, 2026

Algerian sports analyst on Algerian television: “The goals that Messi scored are backed by the Jews because Messi is protected by the Jewish lobby that runs the world.” https://t.co/Z04w2dlwBE — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) June 21, 2026

Really, it’s all in “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,” in the appendix about the World Cup. Look it up! Do the work!

This would all be kind of silly in any other time. Messi is a devout Roman Catholic who plays for a country that has, um, we’ll just say an uncomfortable history with former members of a certain Jew-exterminating regime in Europe after said regime fell in 1945.

Nor, in fact, could anyone accuse FIFA of being part of the “Jewish lobby,” having held the last World Cup in the decidedly non-Jewish state of Qatar (home of Hamas’ global political office!) despite a lack of infrastructure (or human rights, or dignity for women and other religious minorities).

But no: The reason the 28th-ranked team lost to the first-ranked team in the world because the best player absolutely torched them is — bingo! — sneaky Zionists pulling the puppet strings.

Why let facts get in the way when you can just blame the Jews? And the sad part is, nobody’s really going to get outraged about this, not even in the West.

No wonder the World Cup feels too leftist too often.

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