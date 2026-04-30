House Dem Invokes 'Nazi' War Crimes in Attack on Hegseth Over Caribbean Strikes as Rhetoric Escalates

Despite already inciting multiple assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, Democrats cannot contain themselves from likening his administration to Nazis.

The examples of that party doing so are many, but a recent one came from Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton.

Moulton made an appearance on CNN to speak to anchor Erin Burnett on the conduct of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“Do you believe that the Secretary of Defense is guilty of war crimes?” Burnett asked.

Although the CNN chyron indicated this question was motivated by the conflict in Iran, Moulton shifted focus to the Caribbean, where the Trump administration has taken stern action to stop drug trafficking into the United States.

“Absolutely, ” Moulton responded. “I mean, he’s clearly behind the operation to shoot all these boats in the Caribbean when it’s very unclear that we actually have any confirmation that these so-called ‘narco terrorists’ — a term the administration invented to justify this action — are even on the boats. I mean, in fact, there’s a lot of evidence that these are just fishermen, you know, getting jobs, piloting these boats, trying to feed their families. There’s been press reporting on some of these individuals who have been killed, who are clearly not war criminals.”

INSANE Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton FLAT OUT LIES to defend narcoterrorists and compares our military to “Nazis.” MOULTON: “Back in WWII the allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing…they got executed. Listen to that Mr. Secretary [Hegseth].” pic.twitter.com/gAMSaDJ6Gg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2026

“And on top of that, we then have the strike where they came back in and hit it again — a double tap — just purely to kill these survivors who were clinging to wreckage.”

Moulton couldn’t resist as he, like countless other leftists, tried to draw a parallel between the Trump administration and Nazism. “You know, it’s interesting, Erin, another historical analogy, back in World War II, the Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing.

“And guess what the conclusion was? They got executed. Listen to that, Mr. Secretary.”

Did Moulton just threaten Hegseth with execution?

We no longer have to speculate how the recklessness of Democrats’ rhetoric plays out among their base — we saw it Saturday, with a third attempt on Trump’s life.

Consider the outrageous substance of Moulton’s comments about these drug boats.

He labels traffickers “fishermen … trying to feed their families.”

He failed to mention that evidence — including video — shows the “fishing boats” were loaded to the gills with deadly drugs bound for the United States. He also apparently forgot to mention that defense officials told members of Congress after the September incident that the second strike on one boat was justified because survivors had been “attempting to continue their drug run, making them and the already-damaged vessel legitimate targets for another attack.”

Moulton’s CNN interview is typical of the Democrats’ complicity with the far-left-leaning liberal media to paint a distorted picture of conservatives and America’s real enemies.

He downplayed the severity of the drug problem with benign language, harkening back to when former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during Trump’s first term.

The Washington Post labeled al-Baghdadi — an international terrorist — an “austere religious scholar.”

Stop, read this & think about it: last night a ruthless, brutal terrorist who threatened our country & is responsible for the death of American citizens was killed in a successful operation by US military & @washingtonpost described #Albagdadi as an “austere religious scholar” pic.twitter.com/Mjptm0Fa3Z — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 27, 2019

Trump Derangement Syndrome has led the Democrats and the left to defend some of the worst people — drug traffickers and Islamic terrorists, to name two.

Whatever the cost, they see it as critical in opposing Trump, implying the president’s administration is worse than the worst people in history, when, in reality, the current administration is making enormous strides at neutralizing some of the most serious threats our country has ever seen.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.