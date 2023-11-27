Alleged Child Rapist Caught After Jailbreak Thanks to Gas Station Hot Dog

Gas station hot dogs are seldom the “hero” of any anecdote.

In fact, more often than not, it’s the item that takes down a story’s protagonist — often with an unprompted trip to the lavatory.

But in the case of a Tennessee prison escapee accused of serious crimes, the petrol station meat stick actually did play the role of hero insomuch that it helped wrangle the escapee.

According to WTVC, authorities brought Sean Williams into custody in Pinellas County, near Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 21.

Williams has reportedly been on the run for over a month now and stands accused of a number of crimes.

He is currently facing charges of:

Rape of a child

Aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13

Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Per the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Williams additionally faces several federal charges, including escape

According to the Johnson City Press, Williams escaped a prisoner transport vehicle on Oct. 18 in Kentucky, though the exact circumstances of that escape are still under investigation.

The #FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Sean Williams, wanted for escaping custody in TN. Williams was last seen today in Pinellas County, FL. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. More details here: https://t.co/TgICdfNK2c @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/MjLhvtlWuh — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) November 21, 2023

Williams would then remain on the lam until a small breakthrough in mid-November, where he reportedly stole a vehicle either late Nov. 16 or early Nov. 17.

The escapee was then eventually tracked down to Pinellas County several days later on Nov. 21, where a 7-11 employee spotted Williams — a man literally on the run from the law — casually stopping in to purchase a hot dog.

Of note, Williams had just ditched a vehicle and his belongings after a police chase before sauntering into the gas station/convenience store hybrid.

The store clerk recognized Williams, and called 911, prompting a manhunt that would eventually see Williams get caught.

Once tracked down, Williams appeared to be apprehended with nary a fuss.

“The dog tracked him to that location,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley said, per the JCP. “He was arrested basically without incident.

“He didn’t initially want to come out so he may have had a little tussle with the dog, but he was not armed with a firearm or anything at the time, so overall it was without incident.”

According to the Johnson City Press, Williams is also “at the center” of a pair of lawsuits directed against Johnson City, Tennessee, officials.

