7-Eleven Teaming Up with Legendary Video Game for Special 'Cups' You Can't Drink Out Of
Well, you certainly can’t blame worldwide convenience chain 7-Eleven for a lack of creativity.
As general economic malaise is hampering spending habits, stores need to find new and unique ways to increase revenue.
7-Eleven, surely not immune to the ravages of the economy, is working on an interesting strategy to boost that revenue: Dabbling in the mobile video game space.
Seriously.
In a promotional announcement, 7-Eleven revealed that it is teaming with legendary video game franchise “Tetris” to release a special “cup” that’s really a handheld game console.
According to the gaming news website Video Games Chronicle, Tetris and 7-Eleven will be partnering on a number of merchandise crossovers, including those handheld games.
“Slurpee x Tetris Handheld Games” will initially be available for customers willing to jump through some hoops, though the product is expected to hit the mass market soon.
(7-Eleven’s store page has the product up, though it’s not available to purchase.)
Tetris and 7 Eleven are launching a handheld pic.twitter.com/tnY186w1EX
— Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 2, 2024
If you aren’t keen on waiting for that online store status to change, there are a few steps you need to accomplish initially.
According to the promotional announcement, first, you need 7-Eleven’s special reward program app, “7Rewards.”
Once you have the app, you have to buy specific drink products from the chain, then use the reward program app at checkout.
That puts you on a short list of 20,000 people who will get their very own cup that plays a video game from 1985.
According to news released cited by VGC, the plastic cup will feature “a full-color 1.8-in.” screen.
This is hardly 7-Eleven’s first foray into viral news in 2024.
Earlier this year, the convenience chain turned heads for all the wrong reasons when it announced hot dog-flavored seltzer water.
It was all an elaborate April Fool’s joke, but it still went certifiably viral in the moment, if only for the disgusting idea of it.
Meanwhile, “Tetris” has also enjoyed some renewed spotlight in recent years despite being nearly four decades old.
That’s largely due to a young kid in Oklahoma who “beat” the game — a feat that was previously thought to be impossible. That accomplishment actually sparked a wider conversation about the merits of video games and whether “beating” Tetris was something to, in fact, be proud of.
Regardless, once these new Slurpee x Tetris cups go live, more people with $30 to burn will have the chance to try and “beat” the game, even if it’s on a tiny screen attached to a cup you can’t drink out of.
