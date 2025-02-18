Alleged Transgender, Vegan Cult Leader Linked to Multiple Murders Erupts After Bail Denial

A trio being described as belonging to a cult learned what’s next for them after authorities apprehended them Sunday in Maryland.

As reported on by the New York Post, leader Jack “Ziz” LaSota, 34, and followers Michelle Zajko, 33, and Daniel Blank, 26, were denied bail on Tuesday.

LaSota erupted in protest after the ruling was handed down.

“I shouldn’t be here. I haven’t done anything wrong,” LaSota said over a video hearing, according to reporter Andy Ngo.

(As Ngo noted, LaSota’s rap sheet includes arrest warrants in California and Pennsylvania, as well as a claim he faked his own death in 2022.)

LaSota reportedly leads a peculiar cult focused on transgenderism and veganism, per the Post, and he apparently goes by “she/her” pronouns.

The cult, known as the Zizians, is being described as “an extremist group” by prosecutors and is linked to four murders across the country. Two members have also died.

Authorities said that the murders in question took place across California, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The Post reported: “LaSota has been accused of influencing members of the San Francisco Bay Area group to kill.”

Furthermore, the group is purportedly “composed of extremely bright computer scientists in their 20s and 30s who came together online over their shared anarchist beliefs and evolved to become violent.”

While LaSota, Zajko, and Blank face prosecution in Maryland, other members of the group are accused of heinous crimes across the country.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is accused of shooting and killing a border patrol officer near the Canadian border.

Youngblut and German national Felix Bauckholt allegedly opened fire on border agents during a traffic stop.

Maximilian Snyder, 22, who had previously applied for a marriage license with Youngblut, is accused of killing an elderly landlord in California.

The landlord, Curtis “Lind was previously attacked by other cult members when he tried to boot them from his property in Vallejo. Lind was found dead two days before the eviction was set to go through.”

LaSota, Zajko, and Blank are charged with trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in the vehicle.

According to the Post, Judge Erich Bean ordered LaSota back behind bars, saying the cult leader poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

