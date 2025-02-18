Share
Commentary

Alleged Transgender, Vegan Cult Leader Linked to Multiple Murders Erupts After Bail Denial

 By Bryan Chai  February 18, 2025 at 1:07pm
Share

A trio being described as belonging to a cult learned what’s next for them after authorities apprehended them Sunday in Maryland.

As reported on by the New York Post, leader Jack “Ziz” LaSota, 34, and followers Michelle Zajko, 33, and Daniel Blank, 26, were denied bail on Tuesday.

LaSota erupted in protest after the ruling was handed down.

“I shouldn’t be here. I haven’t done anything wrong,” LaSota said over a video hearing, according to reporter Andy Ngo.

(As Ngo noted, LaSota’s rap sheet includes arrest warrants in California and Pennsylvania, as well as a claim he faked his own death in 2022.)

LaSota reportedly leads a peculiar cult focused on transgenderism and veganism, per the Post, and he apparently goes by “she/her” pronouns.

The cult, known as the Zizians, is being described as “an extremist group” by prosecutors and is linked to four murders across the country.  Two members have also died.

Do you eat meat?

Authorities said that the murders in question took place across California, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The Post reported: “LaSota has been accused of influencing members of the San Francisco Bay Area group to kill.”

Furthermore, the group is purportedly “composed of extremely bright computer scientists in their 20s and 30s who came together online over their shared anarchist beliefs and evolved to become violent.”

While LaSota, Zajko, and Blank face prosecution in Maryland, other members of the group are accused of heinous crimes across the country.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is accused of shooting and killing a border patrol officer near the Canadian border.

Related:
Justice Is Back: Antifa-Style Punk Allegedly Sprays Paint at Trump Supporter's Eyes, Looks Terrified as Cops Nail Him

Youngblut and German national Felix Bauckholt allegedly opened fire on border agents during a traffic stop.

Maximilian Snyder, 22, who had previously applied for a marriage license with Youngblut, is accused of killing an elderly landlord in California.

The landlord, Curtis “Lind was previously attacked by other cult members when he tried to boot them from his property in Vallejo. Lind was found dead two days before the eviction was set to go through.”

LaSota, Zajko, and Blank are charged with trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in the vehicle.

According to the Post, Judge Erich Bean ordered LaSota back behind bars, saying the cult leader poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Alleged Transgender, Vegan Cult Leader Linked to Multiple Murders Erupts After Bail Denial
NYU College Republicans President Resigns After 'Inappropriate' Comments About Barron Trump
LeBron Savaged After Selfishly Skipping Game at the Last Second, Struggling NBA Silent
Concerning Video: Harris Goes Viral for Appearing 'Sloshed,' 'Hammered,' 'Drunk' After Broadway Event
Notorious New Orleans 'Hustler' Arrested in Connection with Super Bowl Reporter's Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation