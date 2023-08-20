Amazon Pulls the Plug on LGBT 'A League of Their Own' Show Right Before Final Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled the second season of the super-woke 1940s-era baseball series “A League of Their Own,” saying that the writers and actors strike has made it impossible for them to find a slot to broadcast the show.

The series was originally given the go-ahead to produce a four-episode second season to cap off the series after the first season won the acclaim of a number of left-wing activist organizations.

But Amazon is now taking a pass on airing the second season and they are blaming the strike that has ground Hollywood to a halt.

According to the reporters at Deadline, Amazon Prime said they would have to reschedule the premiere of the final season to 2025 thanks to the restrictions put upon them by the artist union’s strike. But that puts them up against a full slate of new shows that were already scheduled for 2025, so Amazon decided to just dump the show and cut its losses.

The series is based on the popular 1992 movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis that followed a woman’s baseball team from Rockford, Illinois, that stepped up to entertain the home front while most male ball players were overseas fighting in WWII.

But, unlike the heartwarming movie of 30 years ago, this woke Amazon TV series is an ultra-leftist affair that is focused on attacking America for racism and pushing “queer” themes.

As Deadline noted, the TV series “follows the formation of the WWII-era women’s professional baseball team weaving in the experiences of both diverse and queer women at the center.”

Surprising no one, the first season of the show won a long list of awards from left-wing groups and radical gay organizations.

“Season 1 won for Outstanding New TV Series at the GLAAD Media Awards,” Deadline pointed out. GLAAD is, of course, a radical gay advocacy organization that seeks to force all entertainment productions to increase LGBT “representation.”

Are streaming companies waking up to the woke agenda? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Hollywood Reporter added that the series also won the Independent Spirit Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Critics Choice Association’s women’s committee seal of female empowerment in entertainment honor, the National Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign, and the Voice and Visibility Award from the racist Hispanic group the National Council of La Raza.

But all these accolades from left-wing advocacy groups did not add up to many viewers.

In fact, in an earlier report on the series, Hollywood Reporter said that Amazon officials called the first season a “disappointment” that wasn’t worth the high cost of its 1940s-era period piece costumes and set decorations.

The Reporter said that Amazon marketing officials told the series’ producers that “data showed audiences found queer stories off-putting and suggested downplaying those themes in materials promoting the show.” This, of course, incensed the show’s creators because the “queer” theme was the whole point of the series as far as they were concerned.

Series creator Abbi Jacobson, who also stars in the series as a woman married to a man, but who comes to realize she is a lesbian after joining the female baseball team, attacked Amazon for its denigration of queer themes. Her attack on the streamer’s evaluation system eventually got that system scrapped. But it appears the bad blood she stirred made her show an easy cut for Amazon.

Jacobson took to her Instagram account to blast Amazon for dumping her four-episode series finale.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike… is bullshit and cowardly,” Jacobson wrote on Instagram. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

Jacobson and her co-producer Will Graham conceived the show as an all-out woke production, the San Francisco Chronicle reported last year. The duo crafted the first season to focus on American racism and, unlike the movie, explicitly made lesbians out of many of the female ball player characters. Indeed, the cliffhanger for the final episode featured the man married to Jacobson’s character as a shocked witness to her passionate lesbian kiss with one of the other female players.

That wasn’t all. As Breitbart News noted, “The show featured gay sex scenes, with some sequences set in an underground gay bar run by another lesbian played by Rosie O’Donnell.”

In the end, the show was a giant exercise in woke, LGBT virtue signaling that didn’t appeal to many viewers. And Amazon is probably right to assume that few would have tuned in to see this final second season. With belts tightening all across the entertainment industry thanks to a dwindling number of fans, it is no wonder that Amazon felt that “A League of Their Own” was just another woke strike out.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.