The body of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris was found in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was only 33 years old.

Details of the his cause of death were not released, but the discovery of the body was confirmed by TMZ Sports.

The California native’s family released a statement asking for privacy in the wake of his sudden death.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” the family said in a statement released on Saturday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The Lakers posted an image of Morris to social media and noted that the team is “heartbroken” over the former player’s passing.

We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkTs2VrKb6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2024

Morris came to the attention of the sports world with a standout career at the University of Michigan from 2009 to 2011. In his sophomore year he recorded 235 assists, the fourth-highest in school history, YahooSports reported. He was also only the fifth player the school has with more than 200 or more assists in a season.

The player went on to win All-Big Ten third-team honors and was part of the team’s advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2011.

Are you a fan of the Lakers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He was a leader in that program-changing 21-win season (who) laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success,” former Michigan head coach John Beilein wrote about Morris on social media, according to MLive.com. “RIP D-Mo and condolences to the Morris family.”

Morris was drafted by the L.A. Lakers in the second round in 2011 and played two seasons in L.A. but he ultimately only played for four seasons in the NBA.

After leaving the Lakers, Morris went on with brief stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-foot-4 Morris averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 assists per game. His best season was with Philadelphia during the 2013-14 season when he scored 6.9 points per game with 2.6 assists, shooting 42 percent on 3-pointers.

After leaving the NBA, Morris went on to play in leagues in China, Russia, and France. His last games were in 2020.

He also played for the NBA’s G League with the L.A. D-Fenders, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and the Santa Cruz Warriors.

In 2020, Morris was arrested for domestic abuse for allegedly beating his then-girlfriend Kristen Evangeline. She also released graphic images of bruises she said she suffered at his hands.

Evangeline later sued him for sexual assault and causing mental distress, the New York Post reported in 2021.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.