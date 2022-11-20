Parler Share
News
The above stock image is of a plane.
The above stock image is of a plane. (Diane Miller / Getty Images)

American Airlines Plane Suffers Significant Damage After Slamming Into 'Multiple' Birds on Approach Into Kansas City

 By Carson Choate  November 20, 2022 at 11:13am
Parler Share

An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffered multiple bird strikes while on approach to Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Despite the bird strike causing significant damage, no injuries were reported by any of the crew or the passengers, according to SimpleFlying.

The flight took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 8:17 p.m. local time. After the plane began its descent towards Kansas City’s runway, the crew declared that the plane had received a bird strike.

They were able to land on the runway as soon as they arrived — which was a few minutes after the bird strike. First responders were on the scene when the plane landed.

The 12-year-old plane, registered as N844NN, suffered the most damage to the engine cowling, the nose, and the left wing. Photos of the damage show the bloody remains still stuck to the plane.

Trending:
Did Elon Musk Lay a Trap for Cheating Democrats? 'Some Interesting Lessons to Clean Up...'

While bird strikes don’t often make the front pages, they’re actually quite common and also almost completely unavoidable.

SimpleFlying cited several such incidents that have occurred recently.

An Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX was forced to land last month, on Oct. 28, after a bird strike hit them as they were climbing. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 15, a bird strike hit another aircraft in Akasa Air’s fleet that was taking off from Mumbai airport. The plane was forced to land, and passengers reported a burning smell caused by bird remains in one of the engines.

Have you ever been on a flight that has experienced a bird strike?

On Saturday, bird strikes hit two planes at the same airport at Pakistan’s Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

According to ProPakistani, the first flight, PK-350, was taking off from Karachi and headed to Peshawar. It was hit by a bird strike as it took off, forcing the pilot to turn back to the airport.

The second plane, PK-305, left from Lahore and was landing at Karachi when it was struck by a bird while descending.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, between 1988 and 2019, there were 292 human fatalities caused by wildlife strikes around the world.

During the 1990 to 2019 time period in the U.S., there were 227,005 wildlife strikes.

Related:
14-Year-Old Girl Stalked by Mountain Lion, Ends Up Taking It on with No Weapon

Almost all wildlife strikes (97 percent) involving civil aircraft in the U.S. were caused by birds, however; non-bird strikes are also occasionally caused by animals such as white-tailed deer and coyotes.

The majority of bird strikes occur as the plane is either landing or taking off.

The first bird strike ever was reported by the Wright Brothers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




American Airlines Plane Suffers Significant Damage After Slamming Into 'Multiple' Birds on Approach Into Kansas City
SEC Filing Keeps Trump from Posting to Twitter for Hours, But There's an Ingenious Way Around It
Tim Allen Has Off-Beat Joke About Friend Jay Leno's Injury
Watch: 'Black Supremacist' Gives Appalling Hate-Filled Speech at her Father's Funeral - 'Trump-Loving Cis Straight White Man'
'You Saved His Life': How Veterans Are Finding a Second Life as Referees
See more...

Conversation