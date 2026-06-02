Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Navajo girls wrapped in handwoven traditional blankets enjoying a grand sunrise in Monument Valley.
Commentary
Navajo girls wrapped in handwoven traditional blankets enjoying a grand sunrise in Monument Valley. (grandriver / Getty Images)

The Truth About Genocide in America: What North American Indians Were Doing to Each Other When Europeans Arrived

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 1, 2026 at 5:19pm
Share

If you’re anything like me, and I know you are, you’re probably wondering who the group the left is accusing you of genociding was.

If the left is being fairly loose with its definition of “genocide” these days, it probably has to do with trans lives, or black lives, or perhaps black trans lives. (Intersectionality at work.) Before that, Gaza.

However, some of us still contend on a somewhat stricter definition of the G-word (as in literally committing the act of genocide by the working definition of, say, the United Nations), so the most recent we can reliably go back to in American history is the genocide of the Native Americans.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




The Truth About Genocide in America: What North American Indians Were Doing to Each Other When Europeans Arrived
Muslim Councilwoman Shocks NYC, Publicly Calls on Allah to Send Women to Hell for Helping Jews
Breaking: Florida Sues OpenAI, Alleges Company Allowed ChatGPT to Aid Mass Shooters
Candace Owens Tells Crazed Fans How to Find Laura Loomer's Home Address as One Threatens to 'Take Care of Her Right Now'
Who Was in Charge? Dems Owe Answers After Jill Biden Says She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Debate
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation