The Truth About Genocide in America: What North American Indians Were Doing to Each Other When Europeans Arrived

If you’re anything like me, and I know you are, you’re probably wondering who the group the left is accusing you of genociding was.

If the left is being fairly loose with its definition of “genocide” these days, it probably has to do with trans lives, or black lives, or perhaps black trans lives. (Intersectionality at work.) Before that, Gaza.

However, some of us still contend on a somewhat stricter definition of the G-word (as in literally committing the act of genocide by the working definition of, say, the United Nations), so the most recent we can reliably go back to in American history is the genocide of the Native Americans.

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