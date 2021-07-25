Path 27
Sports
News

American Swimmers Reverse Team USA's Course, Bring Home Nation's First Two Medals in a Single Event

Jack Davis July 25, 2021 at 8:46am
Path 27

As cheers of “USA” resonated within the nearly empty venue, America’s athletes finally struck gold Sunday.

American swimmers Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland finished first and second in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, according to the The Associated Press.

Overall, American swimmers collected six medals Sunday.

The turnaround came a fruitless Saturday in which Americans failed to win a single medal.

It started as Kalisz prepared to launch his race at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Trending:
Mud-Spattered Journalist Reports from Flood-Ravaged Area, But Now She's Suspended After Bystander's Video Revealed Her Cunning Trick

Although spectators were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American swim team tried to make up for it by chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A!” as the race began.

“I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” he said after his win, according to USA Today.

Have all the political protests turned you against the Olympics?

“It means the world,” said Kalisz, 27.

“This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career. It was something that was a dream of mine since as long as I could remember.”

Kalisz won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, but on Sunday turned his dreams to gold.

Related:
Amid Woke Protests, Team USA Breaks Decades-Long Streak and Ends 1st Day of Olympics Without a Single Medal

“That one was the most special type of pain,” Kalisz said. “I had vowed that I was going to make that hurt as much as possible and give my absolute best to accomplish this.”

Litherland, who won his first Olympic medal, was one second behind Kalisz.

Kieran Smith last won a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle.

“A pretty good start for the U.S.,” he said. “We executed today. I’m really proud of us.”

America’s female swimmers joined the medal parade in the 400-meter Individual Medley. Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger finished second and third.

Weyant said that after the men won medals,  “we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘It’s our turn.’I think that really got our team going.”

America’s women also won a bronze medal in the 4 x 100 meter relay, according to NPR.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
American Swimmers Reverse Team USA's Course, Bring Home Nation's First Two Medals in a Single Event
Abbott Signs 'Trigger Bill,' Texas Now Waiting on Single SCOTUS Decision to Kick Law Into Action
Fauci Makes Exact Same Move as Top Wuhan Scientist in Dismissal of Lab Leak Theory
Amid Woke Protests, Team USA Breaks Decades-Long Streak and Ends 1st Day of Olympics Without a Single Medal
Biden Drops Probe Into COVID Order-Related Nursing Home Deaths in New York and Other States
See more...

Conversation