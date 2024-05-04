As the saying goes, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

That’s exactly what Hims and Hers CEO Andrew Dudum got after he took to social media to encourage anti-Israel protesters to apply to the company, claiming that companies will want to hire them for their “moral courage.”

“Moral courage > College degree,” he posted. “If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working.”

Moral courage > College degree If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 1, 2024

“There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline,” he continued, adding a link to apply to the company.

It’s unclear where Dudum sees “moral courage” in spewing anti-Semitic remarks and blocking off parts of campus from students, but little of his logic follows in the first place.

As businessman Joe Lonsdale noted in the replies, “Real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob, chanting anti-US and other woke pablum, following instructions not to debate or discuss your positions at all yet being indignantly righteous, while large numbers in the mob chant for violence and block Jewish students.”

Real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob, chanting anti-US and other woke pablum, following instructions not to debate or discuss your positions at all yet being indignantly righteous, while large numbers in the mob chant for violence and block Jewish students. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) May 1, 2024

The public, or at least those trading the company’s stock, do not appear to be siding with Dudum, as the company price dropped a whopping eight percent on Friday, just days after the tweet was put out, according to the New York Post.

The sexual health and pharmaceutical company lost an immense $210 million in stock value that day, with signs pointing to a continuation of the trend.

So in one fell swoop, Hims and Hers has lost hundreds of millions in market value, lost significant public opinion and is now looking to hire a bunch of DEI employees.

Could you make a worse recipe for disaster?

NEW: HIMS stock is going flaccid after founder & CEO Andrew Dudum praised pro-Palestine protesters & encouraged them to apply for jobs at his company. Hims stock, a male ED brand, was down 8% on Friday after Dudum said he was “eager” to hire these students. “Moral courage >… pic.twitter.com/chzXWz22Qi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024

The simple fact of the matter is that companies should stay out of political issues.

A majority of U.S. adults don’t believe that companies should take public stances on current events, according to Gallup.

There are exceptions, of course, as any American should want an American company to support their homeland, but outside of that, it’s best to shut up and do business.

Is putting out one little political message really worth costing your company millions?

If your answer is yes, you really shouldn’t be in charge.

