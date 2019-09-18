SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

'America's Got Talent' Finale Performances Bring Tears, Standing Ovations and High Praise from Judges

Gregg DeGuire / Getty ImagesTerry Crews at the 2019 Live Show Red Carpet in September. Voting is underway to determine who will be the 2019 winner. (Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 18, 2019 at 3:06pm
Print

In the most recent round of “America’s Got Talent” performances, 10 acts vied for top honors in a breathtaking show that aired Tuesday.

Emanne Beasha, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Light Balance Kids, V. Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Ndlovu Youth Choir have all made it to the finale.

Judges had high praise to match the high caliber of the acts that were on display.

“There are no words,” Howie Mandell managed to say of the Detroit Youth Choir, who performed their rendition of “Can’t Hold Us,” according to MLive.com. “What you do is amazing,” he added.

“There really is no ceiling for you guys. That was unbelievable,” judge Julianne Hough said.

TRENDING: Facebook Removes Angel Mom's Posts on Illegals, Permanently Bans Donations to Angel Families Group

According to Gold Derby, Simon Cowell called 10-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha’s performance “extraordinary,” and Mandell said the acrobatic V. Unbeatable’s show was the most thrilling in the history of AGT.

Kodi Lee once again proved his amazing musical talent with a version of “Lost Without You.”

As he wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month, he’s just thrilled to get the chance to perform.

“Tonight was soooo amazing!!” he wrote on Sept. 4. “I am honored to be apart of America’s Got Talent!! Being able to share my talent with the world are moments I will never forget. My heart fills with joy and gratitude when I hear you chanting Kodi, Kodi, Kodi, Kodi…the feeling of love and inspiration runs through my body!”

“‘You Are the Reason’ I love what I do and thank you for spreading love with me,” he continued. “Your support makes us stronger together as we change the world! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart! I love you all! Love, Kodi”

Lee received a standing ovation Tuesday and the judges got very emotional, even fighting back tears, according to People.

Mandell is positing that Lee will win the grand prize, and he certainly has many fans voting for him — but only time will tell.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again

Young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa presented his version of “Survivor.” Simon, who originally gave the young man the golden buzzer, isn’t the only star who’s taken notice of the young musician — Beyonce apparently personally gave him clearance to use her song.

Continuing the theme of young musicians, Benicio Bryant sang one of his originals, which two of the judges really appreciated.

Comedian Ryan Niemiller had the crowd in stitches with his routine, Light Balance Kids pulled off a performance that Cowell thought really represented them, and choirs Voices of Service and Ndlovu Youth Choir performed beautifully.

It will be a close competition, but the contestants’ fates are now in the hands of the voters.

Who do you think will win?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor, Lifestyle
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for Liftable but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'America's Got Talent' Finale Performances Bring Tears, Standing Ovations and High Praise from Judges
Hero K-9 Finds Missing Age 3 Boy with Autism in Just 28 Minutes
Neighbors Help 97-Year-Old Woman To Escape Raging House Fire
Woman Says She Swallowed Engagement Ring While She Was Sleeping
Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×