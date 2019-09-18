'America's Got Talent' Finale Performances Bring Tears, Standing Ovations and High Praise from Judges

In the most recent round of “America’s Got Talent” performances, 10 acts vied for top honors in a breathtaking show that aired Tuesday.

Emanne Beasha, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Light Balance Kids, V. Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Ndlovu Youth Choir have all made it to the finale.

Judges had high praise to match the high caliber of the acts that were on display.

“There are no words,” Howie Mandell managed to say of the Detroit Youth Choir, who performed their rendition of “Can’t Hold Us,” according to MLive.com. “What you do is amazing,” he added.

“There really is no ceiling for you guys. That was unbelievable,” judge Julianne Hough said.

According to Gold Derby, Simon Cowell called 10-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha’s performance “extraordinary,” and Mandell said the acrobatic V. Unbeatable’s show was the most thrilling in the history of AGT.

Kodi Lee once again proved his amazing musical talent with a version of “Lost Without You.”

As he wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month, he’s just thrilled to get the chance to perform.

“Tonight was soooo amazing!!” he wrote on Sept. 4. “I am honored to be apart of America’s Got Talent!! Being able to share my talent with the world are moments I will never forget. My heart fills with joy and gratitude when I hear you chanting Kodi, Kodi, Kodi, Kodi…the feeling of love and inspiration runs through my body!”

“‘You Are the Reason’ I love what I do and thank you for spreading love with me,” he continued. “Your support makes us stronger together as we change the world! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart! I love you all! Love, Kodi”

Lee received a standing ovation Tuesday and the judges got very emotional, even fighting back tears, according to People.

Mandell is positing that Lee will win the grand prize, and he certainly has many fans voting for him — but only time will tell.

Young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa presented his version of “Survivor.” Simon, who originally gave the young man the golden buzzer, isn’t the only star who’s taken notice of the young musician — Beyonce apparently personally gave him clearance to use her song.

Continuing the theme of young musicians, Benicio Bryant sang one of his originals, which two of the judges really appreciated.

Comedian Ryan Niemiller had the crowd in stitches with his routine, Light Balance Kids pulled off a performance that Cowell thought really represented them, and choirs Voices of Service and Ndlovu Youth Choir performed beautifully.

It will be a close competition, but the contestants’ fates are now in the hands of the voters.

Who do you think will win?

