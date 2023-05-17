Anheuser-Busch Execs Hit with More Bad News: Bud Light Sales Down Again - But That's Not All

Bud Light is still reaping the whirlwind for its support of transgenderism as sales continue to tank with no rebound in sight. And as sales fall, the company is seeing its rivals apparently take advantage of its struggles.

According to the New York Post, sales of Bud Light have slipped again as customers abandon the beer over its partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

April was a bloodbath for Bud, and the numbers are not getting better in May.

“Nationwide retail sales of Bud Light sales dropped 23.6% versus a year ago during the week ended May 6 — slightly worse than the 23.3% decline for the week ended April 29, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data,” the Post reported.

But that is not the extent of the slump for Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch. The boycott has leaked into some of the company’s other brands, too.

“Those included Budweiser, down 9.7% versus an 11.4% drop a week earlier; Michelob Ultra, down 2.9% versus 4.3%; and Natural Light, down 2.5% versus 5.2% the previous week,” the Post added.

Industry insiders seem to think the hemorrhaging will end soon for Bud Light.

“This seems to be where the brand’s weekly declines have started to settle, falling in that -20% range over the past few weeks,” said Bump Williams of Bump Williams Consulting. “I wonder if this going to be the ‘floor.'”

Typically in these boycott scenarios, a company will suffer for a few weeks and then rebound to regain some, if not all, of its previous sales.

But that does not seem to be happening with Bud. If the brand is going to keep posting earnings that are down 20 percent or so year-over-year, that is a significant loss.

And that’s not all when it comes to consequences for Anheuser-Busch. Bud’s rival beer brands are enjoying increased sales. People aren’t pausing their beer-drinking habits — they’re just migrating to other brands.

“Sales of Pabst Blue Ribbon were up 21.6% in the week ended May 6 — slightly more than the 18.9% spike the previous week. Miller High Life gained 10.4% in sales compared to an 8.3% bump over the same time period the previous week,” the Post reported.

Williams told the Post that Bud Light customers are waiting for a sincere apology from the company. So far, though, they haven’t gotten one. He said Bud is “running out of time to fix the problem as the summer selling season unofficially started last weekend and Memorial Day is in two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Bud has tried a number of moves to make amends without actually apologizing.

First, the company dumped two executives who were in charge during the partnership with Mulvaney. Then it pushed out a pro-America commercial that landed with a thud.

This week, it was reported that Anheuser-Busch will introduce bottles of Budweiser and Bud Light with a camouflage print as the company tries to dig out from under the Mulvaney fiasco.

Americans are voting with their wallets right now. Will other corporations heed this lesson and begin moving away from support for the woke agenda? Time will tell.

