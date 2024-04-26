Brutal: Packers Fan Looks Distraught After Team's First-Round Pick

Oh, the agony of a cheesehead.

NFL Draft Day can be a time of magic when a fan’s favorite team picks that one player who can transform them from chumps to champions.

It also can be a day of agony for a fan who sees his perceived perfect pick bypassed in favor of someone else.

That appeared to be the case Thursday night for one Green Bay Packers fan watching the draft in person at Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

The young man seemingly could not believe what took place, was mocked by Detroit Lions fans in his misery and had his plight shared on social media for all the world to see.

A Packers fan shown on ESPN did not seem to enjoy Green Bay’s selection of Arizona OT Jordan Morgan at No. 25. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/weGuacQ8Co — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024

The cheesehead’s disappointment came from Green Bay’s selection of Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall draft pick.

Morgan became the first offensive lineman picked by the Packers in the first round since they drafted Derek Sherrod in 2011.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle started 37 games with the Wildcats, according to Packers.com.

After suffering a torn ACL at the end of 2022, Morgan rebounded in 2023 to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Arizona statistics said only two sacks were recorded against him in the 787 snaps in which he was on the field.

Green Bay was expected to try to bolster its offensive line in the draft after losing David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan and Yosh Nijman this offseason.

The Packers will Packer but Jordan Morgan is the pick you make when you just lost the Great David Bakhtiari. The Packers made the right pick, the smart pick and Jordan Love will thank them for it. Jordan Morgan is BIG, smart and talented. He will develop into a starter quickly. pic.twitter.com/ucGv9VXB9g — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

According to Sports Illustrated, Morgan, whose pre-selection anxiety was at least equal to that of the poor disappointed cheesehead, said that when he learned the Packers picked him, “My heart stopped.”

“Everything froze [when] I got that call,” he said.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said time will tell where Morgan will end up playing on the line.

“We’ll wait until the coaches get their hands on him and see that. I think he can play all four spots. We’re fortunate enough that we’ve got a lot of guys in our group right now that can do that, and so I think we’ll kind of let the best five battle it out and see where that ends up,” he said.

Morgan said he’s ready for anything.

“I’ll play anywhere that they put me,” he said. “I’m good at adapting to anything. Put me at guard, playing tackle, it wouldn’t matter. Just want to play and win for the team.”

Above all, Morgan said he wants to give Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love the time he needs.

“It’s such an honor,” he said. “I cannot wait to get out there and protect for him. That’s what offensive linemen are supposed to do – protect the quarterback, open holes for the running back, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

